- CLE
Home- CLE

Vice President Kamala Harris sets visit to Columbus

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Business Meeting and Democratic Push For Removal of Confederate Monuments

Source: Stefani Reynolds/CNP/startraksphoto.com / WENN

 

According to NBC4i, Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Columbus on Friday.

A notice from her office said Harris will “underscore how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will benefit Ohioans,” with additional details on her visit to follow.

The investments will cover roads, bridges, water systems, broadband, ports, electric vehicles and the power grid.

It is believed to be Harris’ first official visit to Columbus since becoming vice president.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The Latest:

Vice President Kamala Harris sets visit to Columbus  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
AHF Hosts "Keep the Promise" 2019 World AIDS Day Concert In Los Angeles

Faith Evans And Stevie J Are Literally Heels…

 4 hours ago
12.16.19
Jay-Z's 40/40 Club Celebrates 18th Anniversary

Van Jones Fulfilled His Dream With A Billboard…

 4 hours ago
12.08.19

Adele’s ‘One Night Only’ Performance Shines Light On…

 6 hours ago
10.26.19
ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY...

Adele’s One Night Only Included A Once In…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close