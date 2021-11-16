Ohio’s Vax-2 School Giveaway First Deadline is This Week!

Ohio’s Vax-2-School giveaway deadline is coming up quick! The first drawing for Ohioans between the age of 5-25 years old who have received their first COVID-19 vaccination will be on Sunday November 21, 2021 by 11:59pm.
The lucky winner for the first drawing will will one of one-hundred fifty $10,000 scholarships or one of the five $100,000 grand prize scholarships to any Ohio university or college for career or technical education.
Participants can register once or their parent(s) or guardian can register for them. Qualified vaccinations are the Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination.
There will be two more times to win big including Sunday, Nov. 28, 11:59 p.m. where participants will be eligible for the second drawing with seventy-five $10,000 winners and a grand prize drawing. The final chance to win will be for the grand prize drawing on Wednesday December 1st by 11:59pm.
For more information on the Vax www.ohiovax2school.com or by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).
