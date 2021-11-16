LOCAL NEWS: Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish Will Not Run For a Third Term

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

After serving two terms, one of Cuyahoga County’s most well-known politicians is not seeking another four-year run.

County Executive Armond Budish has announced earlier on Nov. 16 that he is stepping down after his second term is up.

Budish did say it was a “hard decision” as he “loves waking up every morning thinking about what he’ll do that day to help improve the lives of the people of Cuyahoga County.”

So why is Budish stepping away?

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

He says there are two important things that led him to his decision:

He respects the limits of public service. He says leaders must know when it’s time to step aside and pass the torch to new leaders with new ideas. He wants to set the precedent for future county executives to limit their service to 2 terms, or 8 years.

He also wants to rebalance his priorities and spend more time with his wife, Amy, his children and grandchildren. Having served Cuyahoga County 7 days each week for the last 15 years, he says it’s time to spend more time with his wife – even though he, jokingly, says she might not like that.

In the meantime, Budish wants to make the transition to his replacement “as smooth as possible.”

Here is his YouTube announcement below:

