- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish Will Not Run For a Third Term

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
Cuyahoga County logo

Source: Cuyahoga County / Cuyahoga County

After serving two terms, one of Cuyahoga County’s most well-known politicians is not seeking another four-year run.

County Executive Armond Budish has announced earlier on Nov. 16 that he is stepping down after his second term is up.

Budish did say it was a “hard decision” as he “loves waking up every morning thinking about what he’ll do that day to help improve the lives of the people of Cuyahoga County.”

So why is Budish stepping away?

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

He says there are two important things that led him to his decision:

  • He respects the limits of public service. He says leaders must know when it’s time to step aside and pass the torch to new leaders with new ideas. He wants to set the precedent for future county executives to limit their service to 2 terms, or 8 years.

  • He also wants to rebalance his priorities and spend more time with his wife, Amy, his children and grandchildren. Having served Cuyahoga County 7 days each week for the last 15 years, he says it’s time to spend more time with his wife – even though he, jokingly, says she might not like that.

In the meantime, Budish wants to make the transition to his replacement “as smooth as possible.”

Here is his YouTube announcement below:

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of MEGAN JELINGER and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Cuyahoga County

Video Courtesy of YouTube and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Happy Birthday Lisa Bonet! Our Favorite Pics Of The TV Icon Through The Years
Television Actress Lisa Bonet
17 photos

Videos
Latest
AHF Hosts "Keep the Promise" 2019 World AIDS Day Concert In Los Angeles

Faith Evans And Stevie J Are Literally Heels…

 5 hours ago
12.16.19
Jay-Z's 40/40 Club Celebrates 18th Anniversary

Van Jones Fulfilled His Dream With A Billboard…

 5 hours ago
12.08.19

Adele’s ‘One Night Only’ Performance Shines Light On…

 6 hours ago
10.26.19
ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY...

Adele’s One Night Only Included A Once In…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close