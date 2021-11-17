LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

CBS Sports College Football and Basketball Writer Chip Patterson joined Kyle Bailey on Tuesday’s edition of the Clubhouse as he looked at the college football coaching carousel heating up, and if more big schools should be opening up.

The interview started with the news that broke early Tuesday morning with Justin Fuente being fired by Virginia Tech as Chip was a little surprised by the timing but this makes it seem like AD Whit Babcock seems to have a good feeling of who he wants, and Chip thinks the news in Blacksburg really got a lot of people on edge in Baton Rouge because they could be going after Billy Napier of the Rajun Cajuns.

In the early stages of the coaching carousel Wake Forest Head Coach Dave Clawson has been brought up a lot and with the current situation Chip weighed in by stating:

“It’s up to Dave Clawson. You can sell him at so many power 5 programs and it be a slam dunk, but there’s got to be something about enjoying the fruits of your labor at one spot after moving so much in the past.”

Lastly, Chip was asked about the uncertain future of Manny Diaz at Miami after AD Blake James was let go on Monday as Chip thinks Miami will stand pat just for the fact that it would be unwise to find a head coach before you fill the AD role and therefore you will not get the big coach you want, especially with so many big schools having coaching vacancies already.

Chip Patterson: It’s Truly up to Dave Clawson if he Wants to Leave Wake was originally published on wfnz.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: