The Bijou Star Files: Mourning The Death Of Rapper Young Dolph

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 17, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

YOUNG DOLPH DEAD AT 36 Shot And Killed In Memphis

Young Dolph’s attorney and friend Scott Hall tells us the rapper was in town for his annual Thanksgiving giveaway — he’d been living in Atlanta most of the time. Hall says Dolph was scheduled to hand out a truckload of turkeys to folks in his old neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon. His plan was to head to the event right after the cookie store. Read More

Memphis Councilman Urges Officials To Issue A Citywide Curfew Following The Fatal Shooting Of Young Dolph

As the city of Memphis deals with the tragic loss of Young Dolph, a local Councilman, J.B. Smiley, is urging officials to impose a curfew to reduce violence. The Councilman shared a press release via Twitter stating, “I’m grieving like every other Memphian right now. Yet another tragedy, yet another murder due to senseless gun violence. Today, we lost a very talented Memphian and a star known all across this country. To be very honest and transparent, I am growing tired of issuing statements that speak to or highlight crime in our communities.” Read More

YOUNG DOLPH MURDER COPS STAND GUARD OUTSIDE YO GOTTI’S RESTAURANT… Possible Retaliation

Police are apparently ready for any possible retaliation that may come in the wake of Young Dolph‘s murder … standing outside the Memphis restaurant owned by Yo Gotti, one of Dolph’s rivals. Read More

Gucci Mane, Drake, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Megan Thee Stallion, and More Mourn Tragic Loss of Young Dolph

The rap community is mourning the loss of 36-year-old Young Dolph, who was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in his native Memphis, according to law enforcement. Read More

DRAKE PULLS SONG FROM FRENCH MONTANA ALBUM …Will Drop on Deluxe Version

Drake isn’t ready to roll out any new music … whether it’s on his own or with others, so he’s decided to pull his song from French Montana‘s upcoming album in the wake of what happened at Astroworld. Read More

KIM AND PETE TOGETHER WITH KRIS … AND FLAVOR FLAV!!!

Well, if you needed more proof that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are a thing, here ya go. Read More

‘QANON SHAMAN’ GETS 41 MONTHS IN PRISON …Over Capitol Riot

The so-called “QAnon Shaman” will be in prison for a while for his part in the Capitol riot from Jan. 6 — the guy just got sentenced, and he’s looking at a few years behind bars. Read More

Judge Bruce Schroeder Refers To Black Juror From Previous Case As “A Black, The Black, The Only Black”

Judge Bruce Schroeder, who is presiding over the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, is trending once again for his unusual commentary in court. Read More

Porsha Williams Speaks On Her Past Experience With R. Kelly & Says He Told Her To Take Her Clothes Off When She Met With Him For A Music Opportunity

Porsha Williams is gearing up for the release of her book “The Pursuit of Porsha: How I Grew Into My Power and Purpose,” and in the book, she speaks on various life experiences she’s had, including one that involved R. Kelly… Read More

Tamar Braxton Says Her Home Was Burglarized & Her Safe Was Stolen

It looks like Tamar Braxton is the latest celebrity that is a victim of a home invasion. She shared the news on social media early Wednesday and said that a person, whom she knows, is responsible for invading her home. However, she says they didn’t take anything but her safe. Read More

Kim Kardashian Gives Update On Julius Jones Amid Silence From Oklahoma Governor As Execution Day Nears

Kim Kardashian West hasn’t given up on advocating for inmate Julius Jones. With his execution scheduled for Thursday, Kim took to Twitter to share an update. Oklahoma’s execution process has begun for Julius. Read More

Two Men Convicted For The 1965 Assassination Of Malcolm X Are Reportedly Set To Be Exonerated After Serving 55 Years In Prison

In a shocking turn of events after more than five decades in prison, the two men previously convicted in the death of legendary Civil Rights icon Malcolm X are just hours from being free. It was just announced that the two men who were sent to prison for allegedly being part of Malcolm X’s 1965 assassination will be officially exonerated on November 18th. Read More

Staples Center Will Be Renamed Crypto.com Arena, New Logo Will Debut On Christmas Day

All good things must come to an end! Since 1999 the home of the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Los Angeles Sparks has been the Staples Center. However, a new deal is putting an end to that and changing the name. Read More

R. Kelly Associate Gets 8-Year Prison Sentence After Setting Accuser’s Car on Fire

An R. Kelly associate has been sentenced to 96 months for witness intimidation in connection to the singer’s sex crime and racketeering case. Read More

21 Savage and Chime Launch Second Year of Financial Literacy Campaign That Will Give Out $100K in Scholarships

21 Savage has partnered with Financial tech company Chime for the second year of his Bank Account Financial Literacy Campaign. Read More

Here’s How People Are Reacting to New Year’s Eve in Times Square ‘Coming Back Full Strength’ for 2022

New Year’s Eve this year in Times Square will be a “full-strength celebration,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said this week. Read More

Jermaine Dupri on Jerseys Being Worn in Hip-Hop After 1992: ‘All of That Came From Me and Kris Kross’

Multi-hyphenate hip-hop mogul Jermaine Dupri spoke about his career for The Blueprint, including how Kris Kross had a major impact on hip-hop fashion. Read More

Unreleased Demo Whitney Houston Recorded as a Teen Featured in New NFT Collection

Whitney Houston’s estate has partnered with OneOf, a music NFT platform backed by Quincy Jones, to celebrate the late singer’s legacy with an exclusive NFT collection. Read More

OSHA Suspends Enforcement Of Biden’s Vaccine Mandate

After a federal court ruling, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) suspended enforcement of the vaccine mandate announced for private companies earlier this month. Read More

Trial Date Set For January In The Murder Case Of Atatiana Jefferson

The trial for the white ex-police officer who killed Atatiana Jefferson is slated to begin next year. Read More

Bow Wow Reveals Jay-Z’s 4:44 Album Taught Him Financial Literacy

They say lessons can come in unsuspected ways. Read More

Creator of Kanye West’s ‘The College Dropout’ Bear Costume is Selling it for $1 Million

Kanye West’s The College Dropout bear costume is on the market for $1 million. That’s right; you can buy the bear costume West wore from his album. The owner and creator of the beat costume, Eric Arginsky, sat down with Andrew Barber of Fake Shore Drive and discussed the origin of the costume. Read More

GORILLA GLUE GIRL RECORDS SONG ABOUT ORDEAL …Snubbed by Nicki Minaj???

‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ is sticking it to us with more chatter about her hair fiasco — only now, she’s doing it with a beat, and she’s recorded it … notably without an assist from Nicki Minaj. Read More

Halle Berry Says She’s a ‘Much Better Mother’ Alongside Van Hunt Than Exes Who ‘Didn’t Serve Me’

Halle Berry says she wishes she met boyfriend Van Hunt ‘sooner’ in life. Read More

Ahmaud Arbery trial: Man who fired fatal shots testifies he tried to ‘de-escalate’ situation

The man who shot Ahmaud Arbery dead took the stand in his own defense Wednesday, tearing up briefly as he described the moment he fired his gun, saying it was a “life or death situation.” Read More

Chris Tucker Hit With Lawsuit Over Massive Tax Debt

Funnyman Chris Tucker has been hit with a massive tax lawsuit over an alleged $9.6 million debt. Read More

Viral Video Shows Stevie J And Faith Evans In A Heated Argument, He Accuses Her Of Cheating On Him

It has already been reported that Love And Hip Hop: New York star Stevie J filed for divorce from Faith Evens, however, a now viral video of the couple in a heated argument sort of explains why. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

