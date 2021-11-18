Julius Jones Won’t Be Executed But Will Still Spend The Rest Of His Life In Prison

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt granted clemency to Julius Jones Thursday right before his scheduled execution following a recommendation from the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.
Jones’s sentence was reduced from the death penalty to life in prison.
Stitt also ordered that Jones never be eligible to apply for or be considered for a commutation, pardon, or parole for the rest of his life. But the Pardon and Parole Board recommended the possibility of parole in a 3-1 vote.
The decision means Jones will not be executed but will have to spend the rest of his life in prison for a crime he still insists he did not commit.
Jones, who has spent the last 20 years on death row, was convicted and sentenced to the death penalty for the fatal shooting of Paul Howell, who was killed during a carjacking in 1999.
In 2002 a jury 12-person jury with only one black person found him guilty and sentenced him to death. One of the jurors even alleges another juror called Jones the N-word and called for him to be lynched outside the courthouse.
In 2014, Christopher Jordan, the person driving the getaway car in Howell’s murder, admitted to shooting Howell and framing Jones, leaving many to believe Howell’s murder will never be solved.
But clemency in Oklahoma is rare and rarely granted. An Oklahoma governor has only granted clemency four times in the state’s history and has denied clemency more than nine times.
Still for Jones’ supporter’s clemency doesn’t feel too satisfying for a man they believe should be free and enjoying his family.
Jones has been featured in the first season of The Last Defense, a documentary television series that explores injustices in the American justice system. His story was also featured on a podcast with Kim Kardashian and was mentioned on the Late Late Show with James Corden. Stephen Curry and his coach Steve Kerr have all shown support for Julius Jones. But Jones support doesn’t end with celebrities. More than 6.3 million people signed a change.org petition requesting that Jones not be executed.
Now that Gov. Stitt has made his decision, is the fight for Julius Jones over? Only his supporters can answer that question, but they have fought for 20 years so why would the fight end now?
118 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
118 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. George Watson1 of 117
2. Antwan Gilmore
2 of 117
This is 27 year old Antwan Gilmore. He was killed YESTERDAY by DC police. The cop found him asleep in his car, tapped on the window, and immediately fired multiple shots and killed him. pic.twitter.com/cYUgNuR47m— Olayemi Olurin (@msolurin) August 27, 2021
3. Robert Anderson, 38
3 of 117
38 YEAR OLD DETROIT BLACK MAN SHOT IN BACK 8X AND KILLED IN CRESCENT CITY CA. OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING?— JudiWoolworthDonahue (@Gldneaple) August 27, 2021
38YR OLD ROBERT ANDERSON FROM DETROIT, MICHIGAN.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting #newsroom #community #news #ca…https://t.co/6O4kSFS7il https://t.co/ujKUbfxHzX
4. Tory Brown, 22
4 of 117
#BlackLivesMatter: 22-year-old Tory Brown was gunned down by officers who said he had a warrant out of Clayton County for violation of probation, and that he refused to comply.https://t.co/l5SWDJqQcl pic.twitter.com/ccoimuy9W9— NewsOne (@newsone) August 25, 2021
5. Ryan LeRoux, 21
5 of 117
he was only 21 years old, he refused to leave a parking lot and they shot him 24 times. his name was ryan leroux, we need to get him justice. pic.twitter.com/0C63gketSS— eddie :P (@irlquinn) July 21, 2021
6. Leneal Frazier, 40Source:Getty 6 of 117
7. Demetrius Stanley, 31
7 of 117
Demetrius Stanley was murdered by plain clothes police officers two nights ago. They came in an unmarked van and were stalking the outside of Demetrius’ family home. He went outside to check and they shot him from inside their car. They never ID themselves. #ripmeech#blackpower pic.twitter.com/qYL1GHNsho— B.L.A.C.K. Outreach (@blackoutreachsj) June 2, 2021
8. Ashton Pinke, 27
8 of 117
27-year old Ashton Pinke was shot-and-killed by Mesquite Police Department officers, today. Investigators report he charged with a “knife and a club” following a 911 hang-up call by a screaming woman. Family members question the report. Our full story airs on @FOX4 at 9/10. pic.twitter.com/SD2AAK76p3— David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) May 5, 2021
9. Andrew Brown, 42
9 of 117
BREAKING: The man fatally shot by a deputy today in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, was Andrew Brown.— WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) April 21, 2021
Deputies were serving a search warrant when Brown was shot while driving away, witnesses say.
Neighbors say they heard anywhere from 6 to 8 shots. https://t.co/w7dyIQ5zdX
10. Matthew Williams, 35
10 of 117
At 5 @wsbtv: the family of 35 year old Matthew Williams are demanding that body camera footage of his shooting death be released. Dekalb police shot & killed Williams at his home Monday. They say he lunged at officers with a knife. Family say he was running away from officers pic.twitter.com/Ky4ssoYTFp— Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) April 14, 2021
11. Daunte Wright, 20Source:Twitter/@MeritLaw 11 of 117
12. Marvin D. Scott III, 26Source:GoFundMe 12 of 117
13. Kurt Reinhold, 42Source:Getty 13 of 117
14. McHale Rose, 19
14 of 117
JUSTICE FOR MCHALE ROSE!— Hustle House (@hustlehousellc) August 6, 2020
Mchale was killed by 4 officers within hours of the killing of Dreasjon Reed. Because of this, his story has gotten clouded and we need awareness! Mchale was a personal friend of mine and the sweetest boy ever. He & his family deserve justice! pic.twitter.com/SutjQn4fjy
15. Xzavier Hill, 18
Source:Change.org 15 of 117
Xzavier Hill's family deserves justice. Virginia laws do not require the VSP to release footage, nor to wear body cameras. He was 18, and his whole life was ahead of him.— melanie (@smellllanie) January 19, 2021
NAACP: Justice For Xzavier - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/a30fgNP9mk via @Change
16. Frederick Cox, 18Source:Facebook/Tenicka Shannon 16 of 117
17. Patrick Warren Sr.Source:Patrick Warren Jr. 17 of 117
18. Carl Dorsey III, 39
18 of 117
Man shot to death in Police involved shooting in Newark is identified as 39 year old Carl Dorsey III. https://t.co/hdtmb6w0Il— The Tornado News (@TheTornadoNews) January 6, 2021
19. Dolal Idd, 23Source:GoFundMe 19 of 117
20. Andre' Hill, 47
20 of 117
An attorney who has represented the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor says he is now working for the family of Andre' Hill, the man killed by a Columbus police officer early Tuesday.https://t.co/9yXaqYKHfu— NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) December 24, 2020
21. Joshua Feast
21 of 117
Joshua Feast was fatally shot in the BACK by La Marque PD officer Jose Santos as he was running away, posing no threat. Witnesses report Santos refused to render aid to Joshua after shooting him AND then kicked his body, already debilitated by the bullet. #JusticeForJoshuaFeast pic.twitter.com/zO46PCsGzO— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 12, 2020
22. Maurice GordonSource:Mercury LLC 22 of 117
23. Casey Goodson Jr.Source:Walton + Brown, LLP 23 of 117
24. Rodney ApplewhiteSource:Ben Crump 24 of 117
25. A.J. Crooms
25 of 117
A Florida sheriff's officer shot and killed two Black teens, A.J. Crooms and Sincere Pierce.— AJ+ (@ajplus) November 19, 2020
Here's what we know so far: pic.twitter.com/A8FRNS93L6
26. Sincere Pierce
26 of 117
MOTHER SPEAKS: Cynthia Green of #Cocoa speaks out about her son 18 yr old Sincere Pierce, shot and killed in deputy involved double shooting last Friday. Says she isn’t getting answers and still hasn’t seen her son’s body. @MyNews13 #News13Brevard pic.twitter.com/hYFxZEOqz6— Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) November 17, 2020
27. Walter Wallace Jr.
27 of 117
Then they murdered Walter Wallace JR. #justiceforwalterwallace pic.twitter.com/JdCBgmMVl3— BLM Philly (@BLMPhilly) November 13, 2020
28. Marcellis Stinnette, teen killed by police in Waukegan, IllinoisSource:Twitter 28 of 117
29. Jonathan Price
29 of 117
The Texas police officer who fatally shot Jonathan Price has been arrested and charged with murder. His bail has been set at 1 million dollars. I'm glad. RIP Jonathan, rest in power. pic.twitter.com/Mw5GMQX0Eb— ~𝓣𝓮𝓷𝓪𝓬𝓲𝓸𝓾𝓼 𝓣𝓮𝓪𝓱~ (@TeahCartel) October 6, 2020
30. Deon Kay
30 of 117
Say his name #deonkay— All Out DC (@All_Out_DC) September 3, 2020
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
He just turned 18 and @DCPoliceDept murdered him pic.twitter.com/NjyGxYB8ar
31. Daniel Prude
31 of 117
The killing of Daniel Prude by Rochester police officers is unacceptable, and we need real answers for why this happened and why it took so long to come out.— Jeremy Cooney (@JeremyCooneyROC) September 2, 2020
Trained medical professionals should respond to mental health crises, not armed officers. pic.twitter.com/EPhH9inn1x
32. Damian Daniels
32 of 117
Yesterday in SA cops killed Sergeant Damian Lamar Daniels in front of his home. His family asked the Red Cross to get him to the VA.— Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) August 27, 2020
He had a legal gun on his hip that he never removed. He didn’t want to go and he struggled when they tried to force him.
So they killed him. pic.twitter.com/q6U7OSXb6D
33. Dijon Kizzee
33 of 117
This is #DijonKizzee, 29 yrs old and shot and killed by LA Sheriffs after being stopped for a bike violation. Cops handcuffed his lifeless body. While police investigations can drag on for months/years, cops have already claimed he ran away, and dropped clothes and a gun. #BLM pic.twitter.com/pM6mQfWLeQ— Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) September 1, 2020
34. Trayford PellerinSource:GoFundMe 34 of 117
35. David McAtee
35 of 117
in an attempt to disperse crowds, #DavidMcAtee, a louisville bbq chef known for serving cops free meals, was shot and killed by the police last night. he was unarmed. not only were the officers’ bodycams off, but they also left his body on the street for 12 hours.— adaliah 🇹🇬 (@adxlls) June 2, 2020
say his name. pic.twitter.com/kqOPku8iuQ
36. Natosha “Tony” McDade36 of 117
37. George Floyd
37 of 117
This is #GeorgeFloyd speaking to the youth before he died. pic.twitter.com/sMV8YOoTlQ— Dr Boyce Watkins (@drboycewatkins1) May 27, 2020
38. Yassin Mohamed
38 of 117
The GBI is investigating an OIS involving the Evans County Sheriff's Office and Yassin Mohamed. Mohamed is deceased. https://t.co/KwJi3e1YDc pic.twitter.com/2LQNnEhWOE— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) May 9, 2020
39. Finan H. Berhe
39 of 117
Montgomery County Police Tweet Video Of Cop Shooting Finan H. Berhe In Maryland https://t.co/HzNV24ZpZB— The Bishop Speaks (@JMcCorrySpeaks) May 9, 2020
40. Sean ReedSource:Twitter 40 of 117
41. Steven Demarco TaylorSource:S. Lee Merritt 41 of 117
42. Ariane McCreeSource:The Herald/YouTube 42 of 117
43. Terrance Franklin
43 of 117
The City of Minneapolis has reached a $795,000 settlement with the family of Terrance Franklin, fatally shot by officers in 2013.https://t.co/ewKclYB2Pg pic.twitter.com/JzMIl7USoh— KARE 11 (@kare11) February 14, 2020
44. Miles HallSource:KRON4 44 of 117
45. Darius TarverSource:S. Lee Merritt 45 of 117
46. William Green
46 of 117
They murdered my cousin. How do you have someone in handcuffs and in a seat belt and shoot them multilpe times.All cops aren't bad but those were. I will fight with the last breath in me for justice. William Green was a family man, a working man. Funny. Loving. Love and miss you. pic.twitter.com/PhM3a6C7uj— Liv 👸🏾 (@liv__03) January 28, 2020
47. Samuel David Mallard, 19
47 of 117
This is a 2019 mugshot of the murder suspect Cobb police shot & killed today. Samuel Mallard, 19, was previously arrested for impersonating officers a half dozen times. In the 2020 case, the GBI says he’s involved in a murder/robbery. CCPD says there are other suspects. @wsbtv https://t.co/7EfuVQLmNB pic.twitter.com/ttWg5HjFkj— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) January 17, 2020
48. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17Source:facebook 48 of 117
49. De’von Bailey, 19
49 of 117
Grand jury rules fatal officers' shooting of Devon Bailey was justified. https://t.co/MHXYQn87aH— Scott Kilbury (@SKilburyFOX21) November 14, 2019
50. Christopher Whitfield, 31
50 of 117
Cop Shoots, Kills Mentally Ill Black Man #ChristopherWhitfield As He Ran Away With Foodhttps://t.co/40a5i5QnEZ pic.twitter.com/nqsIRK6JZe— Bucky with the Good Arm (@benjancewicz) October 16, 2019
51. Anthony Hill, 26
51 of 117
Former Officer Robert Olsen killed Anthony Hill over four years ago and was finally convicted (not of murder). Will get get the Amber Guyger treatment? #AnthonyHillhttps://t.co/HZVf3tOEOL— NewsOne (@newsone) October 25, 2019
52. De'Von Bailey, 1952 of 117
53. Eric Logan, 54
53 of 117
BREAKING NEWS OUT OF SOUTH BEND:— Joshua Short (@JoshuaShortTV) June 27, 2019
Two lawyers representing the estate of 54-year-old Eric Logan, who was shot and killed by a South Bend police officer, have sued that officer, Sgt. Ryan O'Neill and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
The suit was filed in federal court today.
(READ THREAD) pic.twitter.com/frOpKFQIAV
54. Jamarion Robinson, 26
54 of 117
Please join the family of Jamarion Robinson and community organizations on 8/5 to demand #justiceforjam #justiceforjamarion #76shots pic.twitter.com/wpVAoqmiQA— Tiff Roberts (@shedefendsit) July 27, 2017
55. Gregory Hill Jr., 30
55 of 117
Gregory Hill, Jr. - the family of Greg Hill grants permission to use these photos to honor Greg or tell his story. pic.twitter.com/uhn1RbEQBv— John M. Phillips (@JohnPhillips) June 1, 2018
56. JaQuavion Slaton, 20
56 of 117
This is Jaquavion Slaton, the 20-year-old who was was shot & killed by Fort Worth Police on Sunday. Community demanding release of body camera video, but FWPD hasn’t said when/if that will happen. #WFAA pic.twitter.com/iakQyWrRCl— Teresa Woodard (@twoodard8) June 10, 2019
57. Ryan Twyman, 2457 of 117
58. Brandon Webber, 20
58 of 117
When they see us, they kill us...— Jeneisha C. Harris (@JeneishaCHarris) June 13, 2019
Brandon Webber, father of 3, shot by U. S. Marshalls 16-20 times in Memphis.
No one deserves to be shot and killed like this.
I could say so much but I’m really at a loss for words. pic.twitter.com/9EFhUplHDw
59. Jimmy Atchison, 21
59 of 117
60. Willie McCoy, 20
60 of 117
One of six officers who fired at Willie McCoy had killed unarmed man in 2018 || Via: Guardian https://t.co/CjrSIa8r1Z— SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) February 23, 2019
61. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 2161 of 117
62. D’ettrick Griffin, 18
62 of 117
Family of D’Ettrick Griffin, man fatally shot by police while trying to steal an unmarked cruiser, is suing City of Atlanta and officer involved https://t.co/4oBbxFAvoF pic.twitter.com/0KMeVwST9I— CBS46 (@cbs46) February 8, 2019
63. Jemel Roberson, 26
Source:false 63 of 117
Security guard Jemel Roberson was holding down a shooting suspect when police burst in and shot Roberson instead. pic.twitter.com/zNsYvQMRg8— HuffPost (@HuffPost) November 14, 2018
64. DeAndre Ballard, 23
Source:false 64 of 117
#NCCU remembers Fallen Eagle, Mr. DeAndre Ballard. A vigil will be held on Sun., 9/23, 11 a.m., in the A.E. Student Union lobby. https://t.co/4rnPAX1wlG #SoarInPeace pic.twitter.com/RZZxKJaivh— N.C. Central University (@NCCU) September 21, 2018
65. Botham Shem Jean, 26
Source:false 65 of 117
The young man who was killed by a Dallas police officer in his own apartment this morning has been identified as 26-year-old Botham Jean. He worked at the PwC firm in Downtown Dallas. https://t.co/oyjHMdMXVv pic.twitter.com/uSvJWJ062e— FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 7, 2018
66. Antwon Rose Jr., 17Source:false 66 of 117
67. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 67 of 117
68. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 68 of 117
69. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 69 of 117
70. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 70 of 117
71. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 71 of 117
72. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 72 of 117
73. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 73 of 117
74. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 74 of 117
75. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 75 of 117
76. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 76 of 117
77. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 77 of 117
78. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 78 of 117
79. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 79 of 117
80. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 80 of 117
81. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 81 of 117
82. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 82 of 117
83. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 83 of 117
84. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 84 of 117
85. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 85 of 117
86. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 86 of 117
87. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 87 of 117
88. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 88 of 117
89. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 89 of 117
90. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 90 of 117
91. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 91 of 117
92. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 92 of 117
93. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 93 of 117
94. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 94 of 117
95. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 95 of 117
96. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 96 of 117
97. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 97 of 117
98. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 98 of 117
99. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 99 of 117
100. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 100 of 117
101. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 101 of 117
102. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 102 of 117
103. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 103 of 117
104. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 104 of 117
105. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 105 of 117
106. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 106 of 117
107. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 107 of 117
108. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 108 of 117
109. Stephon Clark, 22
Source:false 109 of 117
Please, do not forget #BlackLivesMatter #StephonClark pic.twitter.com/474DSVBGLm— Zendaya (@Zendaya) March 27, 2018
110. Danny Ray Thomas, 34
Source:false 110 of 117
111. DeJuan Guillory, 27
Source:false 111 of 117
DeJuan Guillory #TakeAKnee4Me pic.twitter.com/SrSaweU6dY— Faces Of Injustice (@takeaknee4me) October 12, 2017
112. Patrick Harmon, 50
112 of 117
Patrick Harmon was shot and killed by police in Salt Lake City, Utah. The district attorney says the shooting was "legally justified." pic.twitter.com/zYBOwlTzRb— NBC News (@NBCNews) October 7, 2017
113. Jonathan Hart, 21
113 of 117
Friends and family of Jonathan Heart aka Sky Young, a young #homeless man killed last Sunday at a Walgreens in #Hollywood for allegedly shoplifting, gather tonight to remember the 20-year-old. pic.twitter.com/uiMRiFnutq— Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) December 9, 2018
114. Maurice Granton, 24
114 of 117
Dash cam footage of police killing Maurice Granton Jr. has been released. His family says it proves that he was unarmed pic.twitter.com/YLAM7my1ny— NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 26, 2018
115. Julius Johnson, 23
115 of 117
116. Jamee Johnson, 22Source:S. Lee Merritt 116 of 117
117. Michael Dean, 28Source:S. Lee Merritt 117 of 117
