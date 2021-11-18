Michael Vick – Exciting to See Cam Newton Back in Charlotte

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Earlier today on Wilson & Norfleet, Nick and Stan welcomed on former Virginia Tech and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick for a conversation around the return of Cam Newton to the Carolina Panthers. When asked about Newton’s return, Vick said ” I was excited, because of the departure of Cam, and how he got jettisoned out of Carolina. Instantly I felt this was an opportunity to make amends, and a player who can add value to the franchise. The conversation from there would talk about how the Panthers can use Newton in the game plan this week, the revenge that Cam Newton seeks, among other NFL topics. From there, Vick talked about the vacancy at his alma mater Virginia Tech, as he believed it was to move from Justin Fuente, and believes the program will bounce back sooner than later.

