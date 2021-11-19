The Bijou Star Files: Memphis Cookie Shop Speaks After Young Dolph Killing

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 19, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Memphis Cookie Shop Where Young Dolph Was Fatally Shot Releases Statement

Young Dolph loved Makeda’s Cookies. Read More

YOUNG DOLPH ONE MAN SHOT NEAR MEMORIAL… Caught On Video

Fans hoping to pay tribute to Young Dolph at the site he was gunned down were faced with a life-threatening situation of their own when someone opened fire near the memorial. Read More

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN U.S. ‘CONSIDERING’ DIPLOMATIC BOYCOTT… Of 2022 Olympics

President Joe Biden says the United States is “considering” a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics … as a result of China’s human rights abuse issues. Read More

TRAVIS SCOTT Legal Woes Grow …$2 BILLION LAWSUIT

Travis’ attorney, Edwin F. McPherson, tells TMZ … “There has been multiple finger-pointing, much of which has been by city officials, who have sent inconsistent messages and have backtracked from original statements.” Read More

ZAC STACY FACING 2 FELONIES… Over Brutal Attack On Ex

The Oakland PD says it has “provided security assistance” for the victim on Thursday … adding that the woman is now “in an undisclosed location.” Read More

JULIUS JONES WILL NOT BE EXECUTED …Gets Life Without Parole

Kim just posted about Julius’ situation, thanking Gov. Stitts for his decision, she also revealed she spent a lot of yesterday on the phone with Jones, who she says refused anxiety medication offered to prisoners who are to be executed, saying, “… he said he has a clear conscience and that gives him peace knowing he is innocent and did not want to be drugged up.” Read More

YOUNG DOLPH LAST TIME SEEN ALIVE… Filling Up His Ride

New video shows Young Dolph in his final moments … just down the street from the cookie store where he would be gunned down and killed. Read More

Judge Deems Prison ‘Inappropriate’ for Man Who Sexually Assaulted 4 Teenage Girls

A man was spared prison time Tuesday after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting four teenage girls because the judge believed putting him behind bars “would be inappropriate,” Read More

Soulja Boy Responds to Being Temporarily Removed From Millennium Tour Following Young Dolph’s Death

Soulja Boy has been benched from the Millennium Tour in wake of Young Dolph’s fatal shooting. Read More

Starz Green-Lights ‘BMF’ Docuseries With 50 Cent as Executive Producer

Another show on the Black Mafia Family is coming to Starz. Read More

Rick Ross Posts Video Reflecting on Loss of Young Dolph, ‘Priceless’ Chain Late Rapper Gave Him

Rick Ross, like many, is mourning the death of Young Dolph. Read More

Travis McMichael Testifies Ahmaud Arbery Never Brandished Gun or Threatened Him Prior to Fatal Shooting

Travis McMichael, who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery last year, testified in court that the 25-year-old Black man never pulled a gun on him or threatened him before McMichael killed him in Georgia. Read More

Antonio Brown Allegedly Received Fake COVID Vaccine Card to Avoid NFL Health Protocol

Antonio Brown could be under fire after his former live-in chef has accused the Buccaneers receiver of getting a fake COVID-19 vaccine card to bypass the NFL’s health and safety protocols this season. Read More

Kanye West & Drake Agree To Larry Hoover Benefit Concert

Larry Hoover Jr. says that Drake and Kanye West will be performing at a benefit concert to help bring his father home. Read More

Brandy’s Daughter, Sy’Rai Smith, Reveals That She Thought Her Mom Was “Embarrassed” About Her Weight

Brandy’s 19-year-old daughter, Sy’Rai Smith, opened up about her recent weight loss and her lifelong struggles with body image. Read More

Man Accused of Murdering Wife by Spiking Her Cereal With Heroin

A man accused of spiking his wife’s cereal with heroin was convicted of murder after testing on a sample of her breast milk helped prove the case. Read More

Judge Schroeder Bans MSNBC From Rittenhouse Murder Trial

An MSNBC freelancer was spotted by police following the jury bus from the Kenosha, WI courthouse where Kyle Rittenhouse is being tried for murder. Read More

Issa Rae Set to Star as Spider-Woman in ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Sequel

Issa Rae has been added to the “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” sequel cast as Spider-Woman. Read More

Tami Roman Reveals She Gave Her Husband Permission to Have a Baby With Another Woman

Tami Roman recently shared that her husband has the green light to have a baby with another woman. Read More

Nick Cannon Says He’s a ‘Different Human Being’ When Parenting Daughters: ‘They Control You’ [Video]

Nick Cannon, father of seven, is offering up some parenting perspectives. Read More

Serena Williams Says She ‘Cried’ Seeing Actress Portray Late Sister Yetunde in King Richard [Video]

Serena Williams says she was brought to tears upon seeing her late sister Yetunde Price depicted in a new film. Read More

