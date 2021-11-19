National
Vice President Kamala Harris Will Be The First Female With Presidential Powers

Joe Biden Kamala Harris Projected Winner 2020 Election

Source: @ACThePlug / Radio One Digital

Friday, according to CNN a temporary transfer of power will be given to Vice President Kamala Harris as President Joe Biden will be put under anesthesia for his routine colonoscopy, reported by the White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Friday morning, Biden went to Walter Reed Medical Center to go for his first annual physical since becoming President. It is required that when a President goes into a medical procedure that required anesthesia, the Vice President assumes presidential power.

“The nation’s first female, first Black, and first South Asian vice president will break yet another barrier when she temporarily steps into the acting role. Harris will work from her office in the West Wing while Biden is under anesthesia”, Psaki said in a statement.
This has been done before, such as Vice President Dick Cheney would takeover for President George W. Bush while he’d have his annual colonoscopy routine, during his term.

