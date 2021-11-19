There Are Those Actually Debating on Whether Taylor Swift or Whitney Houston is the Better Singer!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Apparently, there are those who are willing to debate over anything online nowadays.

Case in point, there is new debate on who is the better singer: Whitney Houston or Taylor Swift.

That has actually happened recently involving those willing to compare the two and it actually got heated!

From EURweb:

Gee, what’s next? Comparing Doja Cat with the female singer from Lady A (formerly Lady Antebellum)? (Please don’t start that debate!)

First off, why is there even a debate involving both Swift and Houston? Aren’t there those who love both ladies?

Apparently, this seems from how both artists have performed on the Billboard charts in the past.

That or there was not many topics to consider before the big debate.

As for the Swift vs. Houston discussion, “Walker argued that Houston “belongs on the Mt. Rushmore of female singers,” while “Nathan and Keegs praised Swift for her vocals and award-winning songwriting skills.”

Keegs even labeled Swift “a ‘goddess’ and ‘our lord and savior.’”

Well, the debate got so big that it even made it to a Twitter poll.

Houston is leading over Swift with 86.3% over 13.7% as of this writing. Not even close!

Not all fans of both artists were feeling the debate as a good number of online users weren’t having it as the responses were clear that it should not even be a discussion at all.

Houston passed away in 2012 “due to drug-related complications.”

This comes as Swift released a new version of her ‘Red’ album where she rerecorded the album with different takes on her singles and tracks.

The discussion on whether the guy in the song “All Too Well” should return that red scarf even has Dionne Warwick weighing in.

“Jake” is referred to Jake Gyllenhaal, who is rumored to be the subject in “Well.” No word if actually still has the scarf, or even took it in the first place.

By the way, Warwick was Houston’s cousin. She has not weighed in, but why should she.

At the end of the day, there is no comparison. Both Swift and Houston are great in their own way. End of discussion!

What do you think of this Taylor-Whitney debate?

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Raymond Boyd and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of BBC and WENN

First and Second Video and First through Third Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb