London Fletcher – Washington Will Come to Charlotte Confident

Sunday is going to be one of the greatest spectacles in the history of Charlotte sports, as Cam Newton will make his first appearance back in Bank of America stadium, after rejoining the Panthers last week. Earlier this afternoon, on Wilson & Norfleet, the guys were joined by College Football Hall of Famer, and NFL veteran London Fletcher to take a deeper dive into Sunday’s matchup against Washington. Washington will bring with them to Carolina just a 3-6 record but Fletcher said “They are coming into this game very confident, but they know it will be another challenge. Fletcher would go on to say that he doesn’t believe that Sunday is a revenge game for either Cam Newton or Ron Rivera, before concluding his interview with his opinion on who the best team is in the NFC.

The Panthers enter Sunday’s contest with an even 5-5 record, currently sitting at the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC, something they will look to improve back home in Charlotte, against their former head coach Ron Rivera.

