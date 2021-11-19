According to NBC4i, President Kristina M. Johnson announced Friday that Ohio State plans to offer a debt-free bachelor’s degree within 10 years.
Johnson aims to raise $800 million for student scholarships, expand job and internship programs that allow students to gain experience while earning a paycheck, provide grant assistance, and extend coaching on financial education, leadership and work skills, the university said in a news release.
Coined the Scarlet & Gray Advantage, the program aims to help students get a debt-free degree.
Ohio State will provide financial aid for low- and middle-income students, coupled with work opportunities and programs to help students develop financial literacy for their college years and beyond.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- The Bijou Star Files: Mourning The Death Of Rapper Young Dolph
- ‘A Good Thanksgiving’ Turkey Giveaway
- Gary’s Tea: Did Meagan Good & DeVon Franklin Split Up?! [WATCH]
- Sister to Sister Empowerment Summit Powered By CareSource
- Hot Spot: The New ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Cast Revealed! Marlo Hampton Gets A Peach! [WATCH]
- Win $1,500 With Rickey Smiley’s ‘Beat the Buzzer’ Contest
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Happy Birthday, Future Hendrix: A Series Of Our Favorite Future Memes
- Aurora, Colorado To Pay Elijah McClain’s Family $15 Million Settlement Two Years After His Killing
- Vice President Kamala Harris Visits Columbus After Becoming the First Woman to Hold Presidential Power
- Ohio Republicans Ignore Opportunity To ‘Restore Voters’ Faith Democratic Process’ In Passing Highly Partisan Congressional Maps
- Florida Prison Guards Openly Identifying As White Supremacist Intimidate Black Colleagues And Those Incarcerated
- Ohio State to create debt-free degree program
- LOCAL NEWS: Transition from “Indians” to “Guardians” Off to a “Smashing” Start!
- London Fletcher – Washington Will Come to Charlotte Confident
- There Are Those Actually Debating on Whether Taylor Swift or Whitney Houston is the Better Singer!
- ‘Simpsons’ Showrunner Has Some Ideas on How It Should End
Ohio State to create debt-free degree program was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com