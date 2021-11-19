- CLE
Ohio State to create debt-free degree program

Ohio Stadium at The Ohio State University

According to NBC4i, President Kristina M. Johnson announced Friday that Ohio State plans to offer a debt-free bachelor’s degree within 10 years.

Johnson aims to raise $800 million for student scholarships, expand job and internship programs that allow students to gain experience while earning a paycheck, provide grant assistance, and extend coaching on financial education, leadership and work skills, the university said in a news release.

Coined the Scarlet & Gray Advantage, the program aims to help students get a debt-free degree.

Ohio State will provide financial aid for low- and middle-income students, coupled with work opportunities and programs to help students develop financial literacy for their college years and beyond.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Ohio State to create debt-free degree program  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
