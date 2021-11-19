National
Aurora, Colorado To Pay Elijah McClain’s Family $15 Million Settlement Two Years After His Killing

Large police settlements cannot replace the loss of loved ones and often do little to deter police behavior.

Over two years after Aurora, Colo. police officers killed Elijah McClain, and the city has settled with his family. The agreement was reached in federal court Friday due to a lawsuit filed by the family last August.  

The family will receive $15 million, considered the largest such settlement in Aurora’s history. An allocation hearing will determine the split between McClain’s parents.  

Large police settlements cannot replace the loss of loved ones and often do little to deter police behavior. A report from Five Thiry-Eight and The Marshall Project documented the millions paid out by cities annually and the difficulty with holding police departments accountable.  

According to the report, the three largest cities spent $2.5 billion settling police brutality cases in the past ten years. Settlements often have little to no repercussions for officers or their departments.  

Stopped by police on Aug. 24, 2019, the 23-year-old McClain was unjustly stopped by police after reports of a “suspicious” person. An independent investigation found no evidence to support stopping McClain. It also determined that police and emergency responders “made a series of crucial errors that ended in the young man’s death,” as explained by NBC News.

As previously reported by NewsOne, five people were ultimately charged in September with killing McClain.

The young man, who was wearing a ski mask at the time, was on his way home from a gas station where he purchased four cans of Brisk tea. 

Eventually, the confrontation between the police and McClain — a massage therapist and violinist — escalated, and cops put him in a chokehold. He was also forced to the ground for 15 minutes, and he eventually started vomiting and saying that he couldn’t breathe. McClain was put in a carotid hold, which restricts blood flow to the brain. 

According to Elijah’s family, he was anemic, and he usually wore a ski mask to keep his face warm while he was outside walking. 

Police claimed McClain was in an “agitated mental state,” which caused the cops to request backup from Aurora Fire paramedics, who injected McClain with the sedative ketamine to respond to his reported anxiety. While in the ambulance vehicle en route to the hospital, McClain went into cardiac arrest, and he eventually died at the hospital days later on Aug. 30 after being taken off life support. 

[caption id="attachment_3938110" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Sean Rayford / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 6:45 a.m. ET, Oct. 18, 2021 Originally published: May 26, 2020 Jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday morning in the murder trial for the three men accused of racially profiling Ahmaud Arbery, arming themselves, jumping in trucks, chasing him down, blocking his path in the streets and then shooting him to death in the middle of a street in a deadly episode recorded on video last year in rural Georgia. This moment has been a long time coming for Arbery's loved ones and attorneys representing his family, who have been seeking justice in a case that was seemingly covered up by his accused murderers and their apparent accomplices in law enforcement, all with a cruel, allegedly racist twist. The imagery associated with the horrific narrative surrounding the shooting and accused murderers, father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael, harkened back to harrowing tales of racist white mob justice in the Jim Crow South. More than one year later, ahead of the pending murder trial, Arbery's mother refuses chooses to recognize the positive instead of allowing herself to be consumed by the obvious negative on the bad on the grim anniversary of her son's death at the young age of 25.  “It still hurts that I lost Ahmaud,” Wanda Cooper-Jones told the Atlanta Journal Constitution in an interview published Feb. 23, the anniversary of her son's death. “Knowing that Ahmaud was possibly involved in change tells me he didn’t lose his life in vain.” The events leading up to and including Arbery's killing in the town of Brunswick have been unfolding in a complicated and tangled timeline amplified by an explosive collision of the South's good old boy network with a very focused and resolute movement for Black lives. [caption id="attachment_3945751" align="alignnone" width="800"] Source: Getty Images[/caption] To say that the story has developed slowly would be an understatement. After all, the McMichaels were arrested and charged with murder more than two months after Arbery was killed. It would take another two weeks before William "Roddie" Bryan, the man who filmed the shooting, would meet the same fate and be taken into custody and also be charged with felony murder along with criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. That last charge likely stemmed from his role in using the vehicle he was in to trap Arbery between his and the McMichaels' trucks as seen on the video recorded by Bryan that was shown to the world when it leaked -- inexplicably by Gregory McMichaels -- and posted to social media in May. The shooting has resulted in a series of Georgia's district attorneys playing an unfortunate game of hot potato with the case, which has been marred from the start with a web of conflicts of interest from prosecutors whose associations with each other and the accused murderers have contributed to a massive delay of justice. One of the central themes emerging from the case is Georgia's glaring lack of hate crime laws. The case merits a hate crime charge, lawyers representing Arbery's family have maintained. Civil rights attorneys S. Lee Merritt and Ben Crump have been calling for the Department of Justice to get involved to determine whether federal hate crime charges are warranted against Gregory McMichael, who actually pulled the trigger and killed Arbery. https://twitter.com/CNNTonight/status/1263323939020967936?s=20 Another persistent theme in the case has been the revelation of an incestuous and possibly corrupt relationship between multiple district attorneys' offices across the state of Georgia, resulting in three prosecutors being forced to recuse themselves because of conflicts of interest. Because of those themes, all 14 of Georgia's Congressional representatives sent a letter last year to then-U.S. Attorney General William Barr encouraging the use of “all possible Federal resources to achieve full justice, transparency, and accountability in the case of Mr. Ahmaud Arbery.” https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1258156220969398272?s=20 There was also the apparent campaign to criminalize Arbery in death to contend with, as a flurry of reputation-damaging yet ultimately irrelevant references to his past encounters with law enforcement that could never justify the killing of an unarmed man fueled by racist suspicions. That was the case when a video of police harassing Arbery from 2017 was widely published. This was the same police department that decided against making any arrests in Arbery's killing until federal intervention pressured them to do so more than two months later. Keep reading to find a complete and detailed timeline of the events that led up to Arbery's shooting and those that have transpired since as his family works to achieve some semblance of justice in their loved one's killing committed in unabashed cold blood.

