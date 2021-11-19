- CLE
Home- CLE

Vice President Kamala Harris Visits Columbus After Becoming the First Woman to Hold Presidential Power

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Vice President Kamala Harris Visit Columbus Ohio

Source: Nia Noelle / Nia Noelle

Vice President Kamala Harris made a trip to Columbus, Ohio to speak to an invite only group at the Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 189 while touring with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

This trip was an especially historic day being that Harris became the first woman in the U.s. to hold Presidential power while President Biden underwent a routine colonoscopy.  This is normal procedure for any president undergoing a procedure with anesthesia.  Making this a monumental moment in history since Harris the first female and minority President of the United States even if it was only for a matter of hours.

The stop in Columbus was the first of many for the administration since President Biden signed the new $1.2 trillion bi-partisan infrastructure bill into law that is set to repair bridges, streets and more across the country and bring broadband access to Americans.  $12 billion of the allocated funds are set to come Ohio over the next five years to benefit all.Harris spoke about how the infrastructure bill will impact Americans and bring opportunities for the middle class.  She also spoke about the plans to lower the cost of living for working people in America and their plans for the Build Back Better Act that passed in the House just hours before her speech.

Watch her full address here:

 

Vice President Kamala Harris Visit Columbus Ohio

Vice President Kamala Harris Visits Columbus Ohio

9 photos Launch gallery

Vice President Kamala Harris Visits Columbus Ohio

Continue reading Vice President Kamala Harris Visits Columbus Ohio

Vice President Kamala Harris Visits Columbus Ohio

Vice President Kamala Harris made a trip to Columbus, Ohio to speak to an invite only group at the Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 189 while touring with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. The stop in Columbus was the first of many for the administration since President Biden signed the new $1.2 trillion bi-partisan infrastructure bill into law that is set to repair bridges, streets and more across the country and bring broadband access to Americans.  $12 billion of the allocated funds are set to come Ohio over the next five years to benefit all.

The Latest:

Vice President Kamala Harris Visits Columbus After Becoming the First Woman to Hold Presidential Power  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Videos
Latest

Happy Birthday, Future Hendrix: A Series Of Our…

 3 hours ago
08.06.21
Whitney Houston Live In Concert

There Are Those Actually Debating on Whether Taylor…

 17 hours ago
01.01.70
Empire State Building Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of "The Simpsons"

‘Simpsons’ Showrunner Has Some Ideas on How It…

 18 hours ago
01.01.70
WE tv Hosts Premiere Party For The Third Season Of Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars

Tami Roman Gave Her Blessing To Husband To…

 21 hours ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close