Vice President Kamala Harris Visits Columbus After Becoming the First Woman to Hold Presidential Power

Vice President Kamala Harris made a trip to Columbus, Ohio to speak to an invite only group at the Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 189 while touring with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
This trip was an especially historic day being that Harris became the first woman in the U.s. to hold Presidential power while President Biden underwent a routine colonoscopy. This is normal procedure for any president undergoing a procedure with anesthesia. Making this a monumental moment in history since Harris the first female and minority President of the United States even if it was only for a matter of hours.
The stop in Columbus was the first of many for the administration since President Biden signed the new $1.2 trillion bi-partisan infrastructure bill into law that is set to repair bridges, streets and more across the country and bring broadband access to Americans. $12 billion of the allocated funds are set to come Ohio over the next five years to benefit all.Harris spoke about how the infrastructure bill will impact Americans and bring opportunities for the middle class. She also spoke about the plans to lower the cost of living for working people in America and their plans for the Build Back Better Act that passed in the House just hours before her speech.
Watch her full address here:
Vice President Kamala Harris Visits Columbus Ohio
Vice President Kamala Harris Visits Columbus Ohio
1. Labor Secretary Marty WalshSource:Nia Noelle 1 of 9
2. Vice President Kamala Harris Visits Columbus OhioSource:Nia Noelle 2 of 9
3. Columbus Ohio Mayor Andrew GintherSource:Nia Noelle 3 of 9
4. Vice President Kamala Harris Visits Columbus OhioSource:Nia Noelle 4 of 9
5. Vice President Kamala Harris Visits Columbus OhioSource:Nia Noelle 5 of 9
6. Vice President Kamala Harris Visits Columbus OhioSource:Nia Noelle 6 of 9
7. Vice President Kamala Harris Visits Columbus OhioSource:Nia Noelle 7 of 9
8. Vice President Kamala Harris Visits Columbus OhioSource:Nia Noelle 8 of 9
9. Vice President Kamala Harris Visits Columbus OhioSource:Nia Noelle 9 of 9
The Latest:
- The Bijou Star Files: Mourning The Death Of Rapper Young Dolph
- ‘A Good Thanksgiving’ Turkey Giveaway
- Gary’s Tea: Did Meagan Good & DeVon Franklin Split Up?! [WATCH]
- Sister to Sister Empowerment Summit Powered By CareSource
- Hot Spot: The New ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Cast Revealed! Marlo Hampton Gets A Peach! [WATCH]
- Win $1,500 With Rickey Smiley’s ‘Beat the Buzzer’ Contest
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Happy Birthday, Future Hendrix: A Series Of Our Favorite Future Memes
- Aurora, Colorado To Pay Elijah McClain’s Family $15 Million Settlement Two Years After His Killing
- Vice President Kamala Harris Visits Columbus After Becoming the First Woman to Hold Presidential Power
- Ohio Republicans Ignore Opportunity To ‘Restore Voters’ Faith Democratic Process’ In Passing Highly Partisan Congressional Maps
- Florida Prison Guards Openly Identifying As White Supremacist Intimidate Black Colleagues And Those Incarcerated
- Ohio State to create debt-free degree program
- LOCAL NEWS: Transition from “Indians” to “Guardians” Off to a “Smashing” Start!
- London Fletcher – Washington Will Come to Charlotte Confident
- There Are Those Actually Debating on Whether Taylor Swift or Whitney Houston is the Better Singer!
- ‘Simpsons’ Showrunner Has Some Ideas on How It Should End
Vice President Kamala Harris Visits Columbus After Becoming the First Woman to Hold Presidential Power was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com