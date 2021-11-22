- CLE
Home- CLE

Ohio missionaries say 2 abductees freed in Haiti

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

According to NBC4i, an Ohio-based church organization says two of 17 abducted members of a missionary group have been freed in Haiti.

Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement Sunday saying the two “are safe, in good spirits and being cared for.”

“While we rejoice at this release, our hearts are with the 15 people who are still being held,” the group said.

The release comes as Haiti struggles with a spike in gang-related violence and kidnappings, with the U.S. government recently urging U.S. citizens to leave Haiti amid deepening insecurity and a severe lack of fuel blamed on gangs blocking gas distribution terminals.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The Latest:

Ohio missionaries say 2 abductees freed in Haiti  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest

Happy Birthday, Future Hendrix: A Series Of Our…

 2 days ago
08.06.21
Whitney Houston Live In Concert

There Are Those Actually Debating on Whether Taylor…

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Empire State Building Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of "The Simpsons"

‘Simpsons’ Showrunner Has Some Ideas on How It…

 3 days ago
01.01.70
WE tv Hosts Premiere Party For The Third Season Of Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars

Tami Roman Gave Her Blessing To Husband To…

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close