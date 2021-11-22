- CLE
Home- CLE

Report finds 25% of Ohioans suffering mental health issues before pandemic, didn’t seek treatment

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
Mid section of woman sitting during meeting

Source: Johner Images / Getty

According to NBC4i, almost 25 percent of adults in Ohio struggle with mental health issues, according to a new report from Mental Health America.

The report shows Ohio’s mental health was declining before the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, 63 percent of the state’s youth with major depressive episodes didn’t receive treatment, while just more than 6 percent of Ohio adults reported serious thoughts of suicide.

Since 2019, Ohio slid from 11th to 25th in the nation’s mental health rankings.

If you or a loved one is also in need help, you can visit a list of these mental health resources:

ADAMH of Franklin County

Mental Health America of Ohio

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

True Strength: Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues

11 photos Launch gallery

True Strength: Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues

Continue reading True Strength: Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues

True Strength: Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues

Kid Cudi just entered rehab for depression and suicidal thoughts. Here are other celebrities who have struggled with mental health issues.

 

The Latest:

Report finds 25% of Ohioans suffering mental health issues before pandemic, didn’t seek treatment  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Videos
Latest

Happy Birthday, Future Hendrix: A Series Of Our…

 2 days ago
08.06.21
Whitney Houston Live In Concert

There Are Those Actually Debating on Whether Taylor…

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Empire State Building Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of "The Simpsons"

‘Simpsons’ Showrunner Has Some Ideas on How It…

 3 days ago
01.01.70
WE tv Hosts Premiere Party For The Third Season Of Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars

Tami Roman Gave Her Blessing To Husband To…

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close