National
HomeNational

3 Dead, Several Hurt Including Children After East Baltimore Fire

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
Flames Burning

Source: Randy Faris / Getty

Three people are dead and 6 hurt, including children, after a row home fire in East Baltimore.

Flames broke out just after 3 a.m. Monday on the 1500 block of North Patterson Park Avenue.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Six people were hurt, 5 children and 1 adult. City fire officials said the children were at the home for a sleepover.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Boston Suburb Awards $11M To Black Firefighter 11 Years After He ‘Complained About Racism’

See Also: Baltimore City Fire Department Understaffed, Slow Response Times Reported

3 Dead, Several Hurt Including Children After East Baltimore Fire  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
2021 American Music Awards - Fixed Show

2021 American Music Awards Went Down With Silk…

 2 hours ago
12.06.22
Samaria Rice: Prosecutor Timothy McGinty Failed To Advocate For My Son

Tamir Rice Mother Reacts To Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict…

 4 hours ago
10.01.22

Kanye West & Drake Announce Benefit Concert For…

 5 hours ago
09.20.22

Happy Birthday, Future Hendrix: A Series Of Our…

 2 days ago
08.06.21
Exclusives
Close