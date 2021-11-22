The Bijou Star Files: Kyle Rittenhouse Speaks

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 22, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

KYLE RITTENHOUSE NOT GUILTY VERDICT TRIGGERS PROTESTS, VANDALISM

In one of the more unsurprising turns of the week, protests erupted from coast-to-coast in the wake of the exoneration of Kyle Rittenhouse. Read More

KYLE RITTENHOUSE LEAVES COURT ALL SMILES Found Not Guilty On All Charges

Rittenhouse was whisked out of the courthouse shortly following the decision. He can be seen grinning from ear-to-ear in the back of an SUV as the vehicle drives off … Read More.

Kylie Rittenhouse Speaks

COLIN KAEPERNICK RITTENHOUSE IS A ‘WHITE SUPREMACIST’… ‘Abolish The System’

Colin Kaepernick says the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict shows the criminal justice system is broken … calling the 18-year-old who fatally shot two people a “white supremacist” who benefited from an institution based on white supremacy. Read More

Rep. Cori Bush Says House Republicans Who Offered Kyle Rittenhouse An Internship Must Be Expelled

It’s been an interesting few days since Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted Friday on five charges related to his fatal shooting of two men and injuring a third during protests last August. As we previously reported, the protest occurred due to the police shooting of Jacob Blake that left him paralyzed. People are still not done talking about the verdict, including Missouri Representative Cori Bush. Rep Bush shared a tweet expressing her anger at House Republicans who recently offered Kyle an internship. Read More

President Biden Speaks About The Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict—” I Stand By What The Jury Has Concluded…I Know That We’re Not Going To Heal Our Country’s Wounds Overnight”

President Biden recently addressed the not guilty verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, saying that he stands with the outcome. “Look, I stand by what the jury has concluded. The jury system works, and we have to abide by it,” President Biden told reporters. Read More

LEBRON JAMES PISTONS’ ISAIAH STEWART LOSES IT …After Hard Flagrant 2 Foul

LeBron James elbowed a guy in the face during his game in Detroit — and while the receiving player bled out of his face … he started to come after the King in a fury. Read More

LOOTING IN THE BAY FLASH MOB HITS NORDSTROM …Coordinated Effort

Bay Area looters have coordinated by the dozens and descended upon high-end retail stores … and on Saturday, Walnut Creek’s number was called. Read More

TIGER WOODS FULL SWINGS ON GOLF COURSE AGAIN… 9 Months After Crash

Tiger Woods has resumed swinging a golf club again … the legendary ball-striker just posted a video of the incredible feat, and he looks GOOD. Read More

DANILEIGH’S BROTHER BRANDON BILLS I’LL KNOCK OUT DABABY IN A FIGHT …Come Catch These Hands!!!

DaBaby was allegedly assaulted by his baby mama DaniLeigh, and now her brother wants to beat the crap out of him … legally, of course. Read More

VEGAS STRIP CLUB PACKED AUDITION SHUT DOWN …You’re Not Suing Me Like Travis Scott!!!

Fears a Las Vegas strip club tryout would turn into an Astroworld-esque fiasco got officials to shut down the event, and video shows organizers openly worrying they’d end up in the same shoes as Travis Scott. Read More

SERENA & VENUS WILLIAMS MOVIE ABOUT DAD CRITICIZED AS SEXIST Despite Them Being Eps

A movie about Serena and Venus Williams — focusing on their dad teaching ’em tennis — is, apparently, getting blasted as sexist … even though they’re literally the ones behind it. Read More

YOUNG DOLPH MURDERERS’ GETAWAY CAR ALLEGEDLY FOUND Abandoned in S. Memphis

The mystery over who murdered Young Dolph may be one step closer to being solved — because it looks like the cops have tracked down the getaway car in which the killer fled. Read More

SF UNION SQUARE LOUIS VUITTON STORE RANSACKED …Cops Arrive in Wild Scene!!!

A smash-and-grab heist of a Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco ended up looking like an action movie when the police showed up — and it was all captured on crazy video. Read More

JANET JACKSON SB INCIDENT Dissected in New Doc …BLAME GAME PLAYED BTWN MOONVES, JT

Janet Jackson‘s Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction is getting reexamined anew — and there’s a lot of finger-pointing … especially as it relates to Justin Timberlake and Les Moonves. Read More

KANYE WEST CONFIRMS HOOVER CONCERT W/ DRAKE… Calls It ‘God’s Plan’

The peace treaty between Kanye West and Drake is about to get an official summit — and it’ll be happening on stage in about three weeks … no kidding! Read More

YOUNG DOLPH NO FEAR OR FEUDS Before Return to Hometown

Young Dolph wasn’t concerned about returning to Memphis — he made the trip unaware of any ongoing beef, and without any recent threat to his life — which makes his murder much more stunning to those around him … Read More

TYGA FOR MY BIRTHDAY …LET IT SNOW, LET ME SNOWBOARD!!!

Tyga celebrated his 32nd birthday in grand fashion Friday night … with 500 guests packed into a winter-themed bash. Read More

‘RHOA’ STAR SHEREE WHITFIELD ON THE OUTS WITH BF… Show Almost Put Him Back in Prison!!!

Sheree Whitfield is not on speaking terms with her boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams … because her reality TV career almost cost him his freedom. Read More

YOUNG DOLPH TURKEY GIVEAWAY CONTINUES Despite Tragic Killing

Young Dolph was brutally murdered, but his efforts to lift his community up are still going strong, including one act of kindness he was supposed to complete the day he was killed. Read More

SOULJA BOY I DON’T NEED TO BE SAD ABOUT DOLPH …People Would Be Happy If It Was Me

Soulja Boy is clapping back at people who are saying he should be down in the dumps over Young Dolph‘s shooting death … he says it would be a different vibe if he was the one who was gunned down. Read More

Adele Says She’d Rather Not Make Music For The TikTok Generation

It’s been six years since Adele dropped an album for her fans and since then, she’s overcome so much. After going through a tumultuous divorce and a successful weight-loss journey, the soulful singer put her all into her ’30’ album, and the world has welcomed her with open arms. Read More

Three Men Arrested In Connection To Shooting At Young Dolph’s Memorial

While the investigation into the fatal shooting of Memphis’ own Young Dolph is still underway, authorities have arrested and charged three men in connection to a shooting that occurred at the late rapper’s memorial about 24 hours after he was gunned down. Read More

Summer Walker & The Mother Of London On Da Track’s Eldest Daughter Exchange Words

Summer Walker and Eboni, the mother of London On Da Track’s eldest daughter Paris, had a recent back and forth moment on social media, which resulted in them having their Instagram accounts disabled. Read More

Boosie Says He’s Enrolling In Jackson State University Next Semester

Boosie recently revealed he’s ready to put his mind to work at Jackson State University. And if you’re a JSU student, you might be running the same campus as Boosie as soon as next semester! Read More

Kim Kardashian And Others Chartered A Plane To Assist Members Of An Afghanistan Women’s Soccer Team Who Fled The Country

That’s how you do it! Kim Kardashian is always using her platform to make a difference. She used her influence to support Julius Jones recently, who was fighting to get his execution commuted by Oklahoma Governor Stitt. Julius is alive and is now sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. Read More

WAUKESHA, WI MULTIPLE DEAD, MORE THAN 20 INJURED After SUV Plows Through Crowd

Police have confirmed there are “some fatalities” and more than 20 injured, including 11 adults and 12 kids. Cops also say the person of interest is in custody and the vehicle has been recovered. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Pulls Out of AMAs Performance Due to ‘Unexpected Personal Matter’

The Houston rapper took to Twitter on Saturday to announce the news, saying an “unexpected personal matter” forced her to pull out of the event at the last minute. Read More

Chaos Erupts on California Freeway After Armored Truck Spills Loads of Cash

Two people were arrested this week on suspicion of grabbing money that flew from an armored truck traveling on a California highway. Read More

Connecticut Health Officials Warn of Fentanyl-Laced Weed After Series of Overdoses

Connecticut officials are urging cannabis smokers to exercise caution, after health experts reported the first documented case of fentanyl-tainted marijuana. Read More

‘Accidental’ Weapon Discharge Results in Widespread Panic at Atlanta Airport

An “accidental discharge” of a firearm in Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Saturday prompted widespread panic as travelers feared an active shooter situation. Airport officials confirmed on Twitter Saturday afternoon that there was not an active shooter, despite first-hand accounts on social media that travelers were evacuating parts of the airport. Read More

Cleveland Browns do just enough to beat winless Detroit Lions:

‘It was horrible, ugly, boring and frustrating, but it was also a win and it counts just as much as the last one.’ Read More

TAMIR RICE MOTHER SAYS U.S. SHOULD BE ‘OVERTHROWN’ After Rittenhouse Verdict

Tamir Rice‘s mother sees a parallel between the killing of her young son and the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse — and it’s an unjust one in her eyes … one that warrants what she calls a takeover. Read More

