The Bijou Star Files: LeBron James Suspension Is It Foul or Nah??

LEBRON JAMES SUSPENDED OVER BRUTAL FOUL… First Of Career
There’s a first time for everything — LeBron James was just hit with a one-game suspension as a result of Sunday’s wild incident … the first time he’s ever been banned in his 19-year career. Read More
Stephen A. Smith Says LeBron James Should Be Suspended Following Incident With Isaiah Stewart
If you thought Stephen A. Smith wasn’t going to speak about the incident that occurred last night with LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart on “First Take,” think again. Things got tense on the basketball court when an altercation occurred due to LeBron swinging his elbow and hitting the Detroit Pistons player hard enough to make him bleed. Today, Stephen sat with his co-host to talk about the consequences he believes LeBron deserves. Read More
LeBron James Reportedly Tried to Get Isaiah Stewart’s Phone Number to Apologize After Hard Foul Results in Bloody Face
Things got heated on the court Sunday night at the Pistons vs Lakers game. Read More
Odell Beckham Jr. Will Receive 100 Percent of His 2021-22 Rams Contract in Bitcoin
Odell Beckham Jr. is entering the world of crypto. Read More
Odell Beckham Jr. Expecting His First Baby With Girlfriend Lauren Wood
Yesterday Odell Beckham Jr.’s girlfriend, Lauren Wood, announced that she and the 29-year-old wide receiver are expecting their first child together. Read More
ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL Security Guards Sue Travis, Live Nation & Others …CLAIM THEY HANDLED DEAD BODY
In a day that saw more than 30 new lawsuits filed against Travis Scott and the organizers of Astroworld, now event staffers are filing legal papers of their own … including two security guards who say the event has left them permanently scarred. Read More
KOBE BRYANT’S DAUGHTERS HOOPIN’ AT LAKERS FACILITY… W/ ‘Uncle’ Pau Gasol
Kobe Bryant‘s two youngest daughters are showing a little glimpse of that Mamba Mentality already … by playing hoops with Pau Gasol at the Lakers facility — and it’s adorable!! Read More
TENNIS STAR PENG SHUAI INSISTS SHE’S OKAY During Video Call W/ IOC
Tennis star Peng Shuai told International Olympic Committee officials she’s not in danger during a video call over the weekend, insisting there’s nothing to worry about, but the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) is still concerned about the star player. Read More
KIM & PETE Date Night Sucks …IS THAT A HICKEY?!!
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson continue to give everyone something to talk about, and this time it’s all thanks to what is almost certainly — no, definitely, a hickey on the SNL’s stars neck!!! Read More
WISCONSIN PARADE Person of Interest Is Local Rapper …USED RED SUV IN MUSIC VIDEO
Cops just announced Brooks Jr. faces 5 counts of first degree intentional homicide. Read More
Australian Reporter Suspended After Admitting To Adele That He Hadn’t Listened To Her Album During Interview With Her
Matt Doran was all smiles as he landed in London for an exclusive interview with Adele earlier this month, but he found himself in the hot seat after admitting was unprepared for the sit-down. Read More
Texas High School Issues Statement After Video Of Student Physically Attacking Teacher Goes Viral
In the last few days, a video of a white, female student physically attacking and making race-based comments towards her Black teacher has made its social media rounds. Read More
Pharrell’s Humanrace Expands Lineup With Launch of New Body Bars
Pharrell’s Humanrace brand is expanding into the world of bodycare. Read More
Watch Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir Cover Drake’s “God’s Plan”
Less than a week after officially squashing his beef with Drake, Kanye West celebrated his adversary during the latest edition of Sunday Service. Read More
T-Pain and Usher Reconcile on Stage Following Auto-Tune Squabble
The longstanding friction between T-Pain and Usher came to an end last night in Atlanta, as the two singers reunited on stage at an event for Dave Chappelle’s new documentary. Read More
Method Man Feels ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Was Penned ‘Exclusively’ for His ‘Brilliant’ Co-Star Mary J. Blige
Following the Season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Power Book II: Ghost, series star Method Man has said the project was “written exclusively” with Mary J. Blige in mind. Read More
14 Thieves Steal Over $120K in Merchandise From Louis Vuitton in Chicago Suburbs
According to reports, last week a crew of fourteen stole $120,000 worth of items from a Louis Vuitton store in the Chicago suburbs. Read More
California Mall Hit Up In Huge Smash-And-Grab Robbery
A group of people robbed a Bay-area mall in a smash-and-grab incident this past weekend. Read More
Former New York Yankee Pitcher CC Sabathia Starts Initiative to Help Others With Sobriety Following His Own Struggles With Alcohol
Following his personal struggle with alcohol, New York Yankees alum CC Sabathia is working on an initiative to support others with sobriety. Read More
Joe Exotic Calls on President Biden to Pardon Him: ‘Or the Injustice Is Really Going to Cost Votes’
Joe Exotic is calling on another president to pardon him. Read More
Malikah Shabazz, 56, Daughter of Malcolm X, Found Dead in Her Home
Malikah Shabazz, Malcolm X’s youngest daughter, was found dead by her daughter inside the Brooklyn, NY, home on Monday. Read More
White Texas Student Hits Black Teacher in Viral Post: “She’s Black and Fucking Pissing Me Off!”
A foul-mouthed Texas student hit a high school teacher in class, then phoned her mommy and made “racially charged” comments, according to now-viral video and district officials. Read More
Silk Sonic’s ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ Debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200
Silk Sonic, the powerduo of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars, is opening this week’s Billboard 200 at No. 2 with An Evening With Silk Sonic. Read More
Wendy Williams Is Reportedly Confined to a Wheelchair and Is Suffering Early Signs of Dementia
Wendy Williams’ health is reportedly much more dire than what’s been made public. Read More
Will Smith Reveals He Once Borrowed $10,000 from a Drug Dealer ‘Friend’ to Pay His Tax Bill
Will Smith found an unconventional way to pay back the IRS at the beginning of his career. Read More
Dancing with the Stars: Iman Shumpert Makes History with Season 30 Win
The four finalists, Amanda Kloots, Cody Rigsby, JoJo Siwa and Iman Shumpert, battled for the Mirrorball Trophy during Monday night’s finale … Read More
