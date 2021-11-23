The Bijou Star Files: LeBron James Suspension Is It Foul or Nah??

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 23, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

LEBRON JAMES SUSPENDED OVER BRUTAL FOUL… First Of Career

There’s a first time for everything — LeBron James was just hit with a one-game suspension as a result of Sunday’s wild incident … the first time he’s ever been banned in his 19-year career. Read More

Stephen A. Smith Says LeBron James Should Be Suspended Following Incident With Isaiah Stewart

If you thought Stephen A. Smith wasn’t going to speak about the incident that occurred last night with LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart on “First Take,” think again. Things got tense on the basketball court when an altercation occurred due to LeBron swinging his elbow and hitting the Detroit Pistons player hard enough to make him bleed. Today, Stephen sat with his co-host to talk about the consequences he believes LeBron deserves. Read More

LeBron James Reportedly Tried to Get Isaiah Stewart’s Phone Number to Apologize After Hard Foul Results in Bloody Face

Things got heated on the court Sunday night at the Pistons vs Lakers game. Read More

Odell Beckham Jr. Will Receive 100 Percent of His 2021-22 Rams Contract in Bitcoin

Odell Beckham Jr. is entering the world of crypto. Read More

Odell Beckham Jr. Expecting His First Baby With Girlfriend Lauren Wood

Yesterday Odell Beckham Jr.’s girlfriend, Lauren Wood, announced that she and the 29-year-old wide receiver are expecting their first child together. Read More

ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL Security Guards Sue Travis, Live Nation & Others …CLAIM THEY HANDLED DEAD BODY

In a day that saw more than 30 new lawsuits filed against Travis Scott and the organizers of Astroworld, now event staffers are filing legal papers of their own … including two security guards who say the event has left them permanently scarred. Read More

KOBE BRYANT’S DAUGHTERS HOOPIN’ AT LAKERS FACILITY… W/ ‘Uncle’ Pau Gasol

Kobe Bryant‘s two youngest daughters are showing a little glimpse of that Mamba Mentality already … by playing hoops with Pau Gasol at the Lakers facility — and it’s adorable!! Read More

TENNIS STAR PENG SHUAI INSISTS SHE’S OKAY During Video Call W/ IOC

Tennis star Peng Shuai told International Olympic Committee officials she’s not in danger during a video call over the weekend, insisting there’s nothing to worry about, but the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) is still concerned about the star player. Read More

KIM & PETE Date Night Sucks …IS THAT A HICKEY?!!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson continue to give everyone something to talk about, and this time it’s all thanks to what is almost certainly — no, definitely, a hickey on the SNL’s stars neck!!! Read More

WISCONSIN PARADE Person of Interest Is Local Rapper …USED RED SUV IN MUSIC VIDEO

Cops just announced Brooks Jr. faces 5 counts of first degree intentional homicide. Read More

Australian Reporter Suspended After Admitting To Adele That He Hadn’t Listened To Her Album During Interview With Her

Matt Doran was all smiles as he landed in London for an exclusive interview with Adele earlier this month, but he found himself in the hot seat after admitting was unprepared for the sit-down. Read More

Texas High School Issues Statement After Video Of Student Physically Attacking Teacher Goes Viral

In the last few days, a video of a white, female student physically attacking and making race-based comments towards her Black teacher has made its social media rounds. Read More

Pharrell’s Humanrace Expands Lineup With Launch of New Body Bars

Pharrell’s Humanrace brand is expanding into the world of bodycare. Read More

Watch Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir Cover Drake’s “God’s Plan”

Less than a week after officially squashing his beef with Drake, Kanye West celebrated his adversary during the latest edition of Sunday Service. Read More

T-Pain and Usher Reconcile on Stage Following Auto-Tune Squabble

The longstanding friction between T-Pain and Usher came to an end last night in Atlanta, as the two singers reunited on stage at an event for Dave Chappelle’s new documentary. Read More

Method Man Feels ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Was Penned ‘Exclusively’ for His ‘Brilliant’ Co-Star Mary J. Blige

Following the Season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Power Book II: Ghost, series star Method Man has said the project was “written exclusively” with Mary J. Blige in mind. Read More

14 Thieves Steal Over $120K in Merchandise From Louis Vuitton in Chicago Suburbs

According to reports, last week a crew of fourteen stole $120,000 worth of items from a Louis Vuitton store in the Chicago suburbs. Read More

California Mall Hit Up In Huge Smash-And-Grab Robbery

A group of people robbed a Bay-area mall in a smash-and-grab incident this past weekend. Read More

Former New York Yankee Pitcher CC Sabathia Starts Initiative to Help Others With Sobriety Following His Own Struggles With Alcohol

Following his personal struggle with alcohol, New York Yankees alum CC Sabathia is working on an initiative to support others with sobriety. Read More

Joe Exotic Calls on President Biden to Pardon Him: ‘Or the Injustice Is Really Going to Cost Votes’

Joe Exotic is calling on another president to pardon him. Read More

Malikah Shabazz, 56, Daughter of Malcolm X, Found Dead in Her Home

Malikah Shabazz, Malcolm X’s youngest daughter, was found dead by her daughter inside the Brooklyn, NY, home on Monday. Read More

White Texas Student Hits Black Teacher in Viral Post: “She’s Black and Fucking Pissing Me Off!”

A foul-mouthed Texas student hit a high school teacher in class, then phoned her mommy and made “racially charged” comments, according to now-viral video and district officials. Read More

Silk Sonic’s ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ Debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200

Silk Sonic, the powerduo of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars, is opening this week’s Billboard 200 at No. 2 with An Evening With Silk Sonic. Read More

Wendy Williams Is Reportedly Confined to a Wheelchair and Is Suffering Early Signs of Dementia

Wendy Williams’ health is reportedly much more dire than what’s been made public. Read More

Will Smith Reveals He Once Borrowed $10,000 from a Drug Dealer ‘Friend’ to Pay His Tax Bill

Will Smith found an unconventional way to pay back the IRS at the beginning of his career. Read More

Dancing with the Stars: Iman Shumpert Makes History with Season 30 Win

The four finalists, Amanda Kloots, Cody Rigsby, JoJo Siwa and Iman Shumpert, battled for the Mirrorball Trophy during Monday night’s finale … Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

