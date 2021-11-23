LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Panthers Hall of Honor member and NFL Network Analyst Steve Smith Sr. joined Kyle Bailey on Tuesday’s edition of the Clubhouse as he weighed in on the defensive struggles for Carolina against Washington, and if the Panthers should have played PJ Walker a little more

Steve started by looking at the defense of Carolina having little to no answer for the Washington offense as he told Kyle that this performance wasn’t avoidable as the Washington Football Team had a better day all around and they played the best type of offense against this Carolina defense in time of possession and plays in opponent territory.

Related Stories Steve Smith Reacts to Cam Newton Returning to the Panthers

When it came to the offense with Cam’s first start back with the Panthers he said there were small nuances that Cam didn’t get which should be expected for a guy still learning the playbook on the fly. One play that Steve saw, in particular, was the 4th down play that resulted in a Cam Newton sack where he saw Cam move his eyes from left to right instead of what he should have gone from right to left because the linebacker would have been a step behind of Brandon Zlystra’s slant.

Kyle then asked if he thought Matt Rhule should have given some snaps to PJ Walker so they don’t throw everything on Cam as Steve told Kyle:

“If a QB isn’t prepared because he hasn’t been there long enough, you should have probably put in the QB who knows the two minute drill like the back of his hand.”

Steve also went back to the defense and their struggles against stopping the run as he said the Panthers are going to have to make a couple of tweaks because if you don’t more and more teams will try to use the same formula as the week before.

Steve Smith: Mistakes With the Small Nuances Did the Panthers in was originally published on wfnz.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: