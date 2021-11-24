The Bijou Star Files: Would You Wash His Feet At Your Wedding?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 24, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Serious Question: Would You Wash His Feet At Your Wedding?

Having been raised in the church, I am quite familiar with the custom of washing feet. From what I’ve been taught and what I’ve read about it in my alone time, it’s a gesture that is popular within the Christian faith that signifies humility and service. Read More See Video Below

Adele Explains Why Her Drake Friendship Is ‘One Of The Biggest Gifts Of My Entire Career’

In October, Adele revealed that at that point, one of the only people who had heard her then-unreleased album 30 was Drake. It turns out the two are quite close, with Adele going as far as to say that Drake’s friendship is “one of the biggest gifts of my entire career. Read More

Kanye West Dominates The 2022 Grammy Nominations In The Rap & Album Of The Year Categories—While H.E.R. & Doja Cat Are The Most Nominated Female Artists With Jazmine Sullivan, Lil Nas X, Silk Sonic & Saweetie Also Snagging Multiple Nominations

The 2022 Grammy Award nominations were just announced—and some of music’s biggest stars are one step closer to earning the highest honor in music. Read More

Will Smith on at One Point Having So Much Sex That Having an Orgasm Would Make Him ‘Gag’ and ‘Vomit’

In a new excerpt from his tell-all book Will Smith revealed that after being cheated on by his first serious girlfriend, he ended up having so much sex that orgasming basically repulsed him. Read More

WAUKESHA PARADE SUSPECT CHARGED 5 Counts Of Intentional Homicide

Brooks’ bail was just set at $5 million. There are also now reports a 6th person, a child, has died because of injuries suffered at the parade. Read More

Simone Cuts Her Hair To Stand In Solidarity With Her Sister Who Is Battling Topical Steroid Withdrawal

Recently B switched up her look, but for a worthy reason. Read More

Kevin Durant Claps Back At Trolls Over Ashy Leg Jokes

If there’s anything we know about Kevin Durant, it’s that he is not about to let anybody talk about him online! Read More

Man Found Guilty of Robbing $180K Worth of Jewelry From Safaree in 2018 Is Facing Decades in Prison

One of the three men involved in the 2018 robbery of Safaree Samuels has been found guilty of first-degree robbery and is facing up to 50 years in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 28. Read More

Makeda’s Cookies to Name Young Dolph’s Favorite Cookie After the Rapper, Raises $85K for Shop Reopening Fund

As the hip-hop world continues to reel from the loss of Memphis rapper Young Dolph who was tragically killed last week, the small business that he often supported is planning to pay homage to the hometown hero. Read More

People React to JJ Redick Firing Back at Stephen A. Smith for Claiming LeBron Has ‘Never Been Feared’ by NBA Peers

JJ Redick may be a recently retired, but that doesn’t mean he’s forgotten what it’s like to face off against one of the greatest to ever do it. Read More

103-Year-Old Grandmother Goes Viral After Sharing Her Experience Picking Cotton for 50 Cents a Day

A 103-year-old grandmother has gone viral on TikTok after sharing stories about her time picking cotton as a sharecropper. Read More

Tina Lawson Calls Ahmaud Arbery Defense Attorney ‘Dumb, Evil, Racist Cockroach’ [Video]

Gregory McMichael’s defense attorney Laura Hogue has been heavily criticized for her depiction of Ahmaud and it has elicited responses from his family.

“Turning Ahmaud Arbery into a victim after the choices that he made does not reflect the reality of what brought Ahmaud Arbery to Satilla Shores in his khaki shorts, with no socks, to cover his long dirty toenails,” Read More

Deion Sanders’ $3 Million Defamation Award Against Pilar Sanders Thrown Out In Court

Deion Sanders has been hit with another loss in his ongoing legal battle against Pilar Sanders. Read More

Doja Cat Receives Backlash For Winning Favorite Female R&B Artist Over Jazmine Sullivan

Both Jazmine Sullivan and Doja Cat are making headlines and trending on social media! Some Jazmine Sullivan fans are outraged about Doja Cat winning favorite female R&B artist over the “Pick Up Your Feelings” singer. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

