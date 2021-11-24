Mike Florio: Panthers Face Crucial Game With Dolphins

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

The Panthers currently have the eighth toughest remaining schedule based on winning percentage down the stretch of the season, headlined by the brutal four game stretch to finish the season. That stretch makes Sunday’s game in Miami for the Panthers as important as just about any game this season for the Panthers as they look to make a playoff push at the direction of the Cam Newton. Earlier today Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk joined the Mac Attack and described just how important this game is for the Panthers.

“I think this game against a Dolphins team that has won three in a row is critical. They need to show that they can compete with a team that is improving ad smack them down to get .500 with five games remaining.” -Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk

The Panthers will kick off from Miami against the Dolphins at 1:00 PM on Sunday over on our sister station, WBT, and Chris McClain, Brett Jensen and Nick Carboni will be here on Sports Radio FNZ starting at 11:00 AM with Countdown to Kickoff Powered by DeWalt.

