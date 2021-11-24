- Sports
Home- Sports

Mike Florio: Panthers Face Crucial Game With Dolphins

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
Washington Football Team v Carolina Panthers

Source: Jared C. Tilton / Getty

The Panthers currently have the eighth toughest remaining schedule based on winning percentage down the stretch of the season, headlined by the brutal four game stretch to finish the season. That stretch makes Sunday’s game in Miami for the Panthers as important as just about any game this season for the Panthers as they look to make a playoff push at the direction of the Cam Newton. Earlier today Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk joined the Mac Attack and described just how important this game is for the Panthers.

“I think this game against a Dolphins team that has won three in a row is critical. They need to show that they can compete with a team that is improving ad smack them down to get .500 with five games remaining.”

-Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk

The Panthers will kick off from Miami against the Dolphins at 1:00 PM on Sunday over on our sister station, WBT, and Chris McClain, Brett Jensen and Nick Carboni will be here on Sports Radio FNZ starting at 11:00 AM with Countdown to Kickoff Powered by DeWalt.

Mike Florio: Panthers Face Crucial Game With Dolphins  was originally published on wfnz.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Cotton harvest

103 Yr Old Goes Viral For Sharing How…

 5 hours ago
10.22.23
The Durtty Boyz Show

Makeda’s Cookies Will Name Young Dolph’s Favorite Cookie…

 6 hours ago
10.06.23
Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade

Ex-Cavs Star Iman Shumpert Wins ‘Dancing with the…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3

Look At God!! Kanye West’s Sunday Service Covers…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close