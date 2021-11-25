RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE
HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Boat Talk Part II” | Episode 43

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

The ladies are back coming to you from the Fantastic Voyage cruise sailing the Caribbean.  It’s Thanksgiving week and we’re talking about how millennials are celebrities, the holidays, and Black Friday gift tips. In our second live taping, we have special guests Sheri Riley (Marketing Professional/Life Coach/Author)  and Marlin Williams (VP. Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for StockX) undressing personal and business relationships to help you navigate in this new world. Plus, get all the tips on how to catch your boo cheating using technology.

The Final Question To Undress got real! See what the audience had to say.

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

Happy Thanksgiving. Are you ready for Black Friday? Check out our favorite picks in our virtual Macy’s closet at  Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcile

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Boat Talk Part II” | Episode 43  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Cotton harvest

103 Yr Old Goes Viral For Sharing How…

 16 hours ago
10.22.23
The Durtty Boyz Show

Makeda’s Cookies Will Name Young Dolph’s Favorite Cookie…

 16 hours ago
10.06.23
Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade

Ex-Cavs Star Iman Shumpert Wins ‘Dancing with the…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3

Look At God!! Kanye West’s Sunday Service Covers…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close