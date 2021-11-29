LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Coming into last Sunday reunion game in Bank of America Stadium with the Washington Football Team, the Carolina Panthers had some high hopes about the remainder of the 2021-22 season and who could blame them. The team had just brought back arguably the most iconic figure in the history of the franchise and then proceed to go on the road to Arizona and take down one of the NFL best teams in dominant fashion.

Since then, however, the Panthers have dropped two important games in a row to fall to 5-7 and now sit 11th in the NFC standings. Sunday might have been the most disappointing loss of the season when the Panthers were simply dominated and demoralized by the Miami Dolphins in a 33-10 beatdown that saw Cam Newton get benched after one of the worst statistical quarterback performances in the history of the league.

Jim Szoke stopped by the Mac Attack to give his weekly view from the booth and said that yesterday’s performance was simply unacceptable. “Days like yesterday, at this point, should not happen,” he said. “Cam has to take responsibility for some of that 5-21. He’s part of it. The offensive line’s part of it. I’m sure the receivers feel like they’re part of it. Coaches feel like it. It’s a difficult thing because we were sitting here two Monday ago talking about winning by three touchdowns in Arizona.”

Szoke did try to keep the outlook somewhat positive, though, in what he would later describe as an up and down league. “Certainly they could back to the feeling they had when Cam arrived; let’s not forget the Dolphins lost seven straight and they figured out how to win four straight, so things can be turned around coming out of the bye week.” If the Panthers are hoping to do that, they desperately need to start piling some wins starting with the game next Sunday in Charlotte when they welcome the Falcons to town.

Jim Szoke: Days Like Yesterday, At This Point, Should Not Happen was originally published on wfnz.com

