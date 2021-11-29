The Bijou Star Files: Ye Wants A Re-Nuptial From Kim K

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 29, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

KANYE WEST SWARMED BY LAKERS FANS …As He Makes Full-Court Press For Kim

Kanye West is clearly upset over his impending divorce with Kim Kardashian, but Friday night he had a ton of fans offering him comfort.

RIHANNA Hawking Ass-Out PJs …PROMOTING SIZES FOR LARGER WOMEN

Rihanna is dishing out a new line of pajamas for the holidays — with a pair of bottoms that show off, well, your bottom … but it seems she's making a push for bigger girls to buy 'em.

‘RHOA’ STAR SHEREE WHITFIELD BF PISSED AT BRAVO… Scrub Me From Show!!!

Sheree Whitfield's boyfriend isn't talking to her, but he wants a chat with the folks at Bravo … because he's pissed off about his past appearances on his girl's reality show.

FAIZON LOVE ‘ELF 2’ DOESN’T NEED WILL FERRELL …It’s Time For a Black Elf!!!

Faizon Love says a potential "Elf" sequel doesn't need the star power of Will Ferrell … he says America is ready for a Santa's helper redo — a Black elf.

ADELE SORRY I MISSED YOUR ALBUM (LINK) …Here’s What We Discussed

The reporter who botched an interview with Adele for not listening to her new album just made a mea culpa over his own airwaves … and even described what we'll never see.

DAVE CHAPPELLE FACES OFF WITH H.S. STUDENTS …Re Transgender Controversy

Dave has a challenge, of sorts, for those who feel like a theater at his old high school shouldn't be named after him, or vice-versa … and it's all about moolah.

HARRY AND MEGHAN NEW BOOK CLAIMS CHARLES IS THE ONE Who Asked About Baby’s Skin Tone

The Royal Fam is calling BS on a new book that claims Prince Charles wondered out loud if Meghan and Harry's child might have a dark complexion.

LEBRON JAMES FINED $15K FOR BEING CROTCHETY!!!

LeBron James took it in the crotch Friday … and it cost him $15k.

