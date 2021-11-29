Steve Smith: You’re Not Going to Fix the Panthers Issues in the Bye Week

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Panthers legendary WR turned NFL Network Analyst and Panthers Preseason Analyst Steve Smith joined Kyle Bailey for his weekly visit on the Clubhouse to look at everything that went wrong in the Panthers loss to the Miami Dolphins, and where the team goes from here for the home stretch of the season.

Steve started things out by stating how the offense was a complete mess and how it continued the pattern of why they have struggled through a large part of the season and that’s with the O-Line as he particularly pointed out the performance of Trent Scott being chief among the problems yesterday upfront. When it comes to the O-Line for the rest of the year he told Kyle that the coaching staff just has to manage how bad it will get and limit the damage because this will tell you which coaches and players will be able to stay and go as there will not be a real fix until the offseason.

News broke 30 minutes before the interview that Christian McCaffrey will be out for the remainder of the year as Steve weighed in by stating:

“Without Talking to Anyone in the building, it seems like one of those situations where you are trying to protect him (Christian McCaffrey) from himself.”

Kyle then delved deeper into the Panthers future as he asked about Head Coach Matt Rhule and his future as he said if you get blown out like the Panthers did yesterday then Rhule or any coach should be worried about their job. Steve also pointed out that the bye week is not going to fix any of the problems as all of the problems are stuff you work on throughout training camp and very rarely do you see problems this big get fixed this late into the season. When it comes to next Steve ended by telling Kyle they need to get a lot of O-Lineman and remove Matt Rhule and Joe Brady from the decisions with the lineman.

