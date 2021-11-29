CLOSE
According to NBC4i, A former Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper found guilty of several sex crimes was sentenced Monday
Christopher Ward was sentenced to three years in prison, according to the Preble County Common Pleas Court bailiff. He was taken into custody following the sentencing hearing.
Ward was found guilty in 2019 of one count of sexual battery and three counts of gross sexual imposition.
Five women and a minor accused Ward of inappropriate touching.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Former OSHP trooper found guilty of sex crimes is sentenced was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
