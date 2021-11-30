The Bijou Star Files: Hoe-ga or Hogg-a??

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 30, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Is it 'Cuya-hoe-ga' County or 'Cuya-hogg-a' County? The social media debate About The Pronunciation of Cuyahoga

How do you pronounce Cuyahoga? Read More

NBA’S PJ TUCKER HONORS VIRGIL ABLOH WITH SHOES ‘Virgil Will Always Be Here’

NBA forward and sneakerhead P.J. Tucker is honoring fashion icon Virgil Abloh with his shoe choice for Monday night's game … rocking a pair of Off-White Jordan 5s with a special tribute.

TREY SONGZ COPS INVESTIGATING ALLEGED SEXUAL ASSAULT IN VEGAS

Trey Songz is the subject of a sexual assault investigation in Las Vegas.

BILL COSBY U.S. SUPREME COURT NEEDS TO WEIGH IN …Prosecutors Say PA’s High Court Got It Wrong!!!

Bill Cosby is a free man, but prosecutors are asking the highest court in the land to review his case … claiming he was never given immunity from a PA prosecutor in the Andrea Constand case.

TIGER WOODS I DOUBT I’LL EVER BE FULL-TIME PRO GOLFER AGAIN… ‘That’s My Reality’

The days of seeing Tiger Woods on the PGA Tour every week are almost certainly over … the golf legend just revealed he doesn't have plans to return to being a full-time golfer again in the wake of his February car crash.

KANYE WEST DELETES INSTAGRAM POSTS …Following Death Of Virgil Abloh

Kim Kardashian — longtime friend of Virgil — just posted a touching tribute to him, saying, "God doesn't make mistakes. I know that but I still can't help but ask why. Why Virgil?! Why him so soon? it's simply hard to understand why. I have a hard time understanding why so many pure souls were taken away so early."

NBA FAN EJECTED FOR HECKLING TRISTAN THOMPSON… Allegedly Used Kardashian Jokes

An NBA fan was removed from his courtside seat on Sunday … and it's all 'cause he allegedly hurled Kardashian heckles at Tristan Thompson.

JUSSIE SMOLLETT CHICAGO TRIAL FINALLY BEGINS For Alleged Hoax Attack

Jussie Smollett's back in Chicago, finally standing trial for allegedly staging the racist and homophobic attack he reported to cops … and he's brought lots of backup.

CIARA SERENADES RUSS FOR QB’S 33RD BIRTHDAY… ‘I Love You!!!’

Ciara didn't let a road trip to Washington prevent her from celebrating her man's birthday … 'cause the pop star serenaded Russell Wilson for his 33rd — and she brought cupcakes for the occasion too!

JACK DORSEY STEPS DOWN AS TWITTER CEO… Stock Jumps 11%

Jack just released a statement about his resignation, saying, "There's a lot of talk about the importance of a company being 'founder-led.' Ultimately, I believe that's severely limiting and a single point of failure."

Tiffany Haddish and Common Have Reportedly Broken Up After 1 Year Together

Tiffany Haddish and Common have called it quits,

Travis Scott’s Offer to Cover Funeral Costs for 9-Year-Old Astroworld Victim Ezra Blount Denied by Family

The family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount, the youngest victim in the Astroworld tragedy, has declined Travis Scott's offer to cover their funeral expenses.

Arizona State University Student Groups Push to Get Kyle Rittenhouse Removed From School

Students at Arizona State University are planning a rally to demand the removal of Kyle Rittenhouse from studying at their school.

Ari Lennox’s Manager Says She’s “Safe” After Arrest In Amsterdam (Update)

On Monday, Ari Lennox let off a series of tweets alleging she arrested after reacting to racial profiling in Amsterdam.

PETA Launches ‘Urban Outraged’ Online Shop Featuring Fictional Clothing Made Of “Human Leather”

As the seasons start to change and retailers roll out their finest pieces of outerwear, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is taking shots at brands that sell clothing made of genuine leather and animal fur.

Alabama Police Questioned FedEx Driver After Finding Nearly 400 Packages Dumped In The Woods

Instead of mailbox and doorstep drop-offs, someone working for FedEx recently got a lil' creative with their route. Last week, authorities in Alabama found between 300-400 packages dumped in the woods. Since then, police have revealed little about the investigation.

CNN Host Chris Cuomo Accused Of Using Media Sources To Gain Information About Andrew Cuomo’s Accusers

According to documents released by the New York Attorney General's Office, Chris Cuomo played more of a role in his brother's case than initially thought.

Joe Biden Speaks About The COVID-19 Omicron Variant: “This Variant Is A Cause For Concern, Not A Cause For Panic”

On Monday, President Joe Biden addressed the nation as news about the new COVID-19 variant omicron continues to spread, and officials start to take precautions before it possibly makes its way to the United States.

Having A Work Bestie Could Stop People From Quitting Their Jobs, Says Experts

Having a work bestie could prevent people from quitting their jobs, according to experts.

Offset Does Good Deed, Pays for Customer’s Items at Target

Offset showed his generosity when he bought Target items for a woman who was having a rough day.

La La Anthony Talks Co-Starring with Yung Miami in New Eddie Murphy Movie, Mom Life, Securing the Bag and More

From hosting to brand deals and acting, La La Anthony shows the world why she has the nickname of La La "Get To The Bag" Anthony.

Venus & Serena’s Half-Sister Slams ‘King Richard’ Film

Many have praised 'King Richard,' which follows the life of Richard Williams, the father and coach of famed tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, one person, in particular, isn't here for it.

Porsha Williams’ Fiancé Simon Guobadia’s Grandfather Had 25 Wives

We learned a lot of things in the premiere episode of Porsha's Family Matters." For example Simon Guobadia revealed that his grandfather had 25 wives.

Chappelle Urges Critics, Fans to Donate to School Amid Theater-Naming Debate or ‘Shut the F*ck Up Forever’ About It [Photo]

Dave Chappelle keeps feeding his own The Closer controversy.

Fan Proposes To Rick Ross From The Audience During Concert

Rick Ross got an unexpected surprise when stopping by a Memphis nightclub.

YEI HAVE A PLAN FOR L.A. HOMELESS CRISIS… Meets With City Leaders

Ye's on a mission to help the homeless population of Los Angeles, meeting with charitable organizations and coming up with strategies he believes can help to ease the growing problem in the city.

LULULEMON Trackers On Clothing LEAD TO THE GOODS IN $15K HEIST!!!

The recent string of mass shopliftings in retail, high-end and jewelry stores has corporations desperate for a way to stop thieves, and one new strategy seems to have done just that … resulting in several arrests.

Cleveland City Council votes to pass its portion of $435 million Progressive Field renovation

On Monday night, the future of baseball in Cleveland for at least the next 15 years was decided.

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

