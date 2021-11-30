Ladies Rihanna Is Going To Help You Leave Your Door Open…Literally

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

All Hail the new Queen.

33 year old Barbadian singer, actress, fashion designer, and businesswoman, Rihanna, has become a mogul in her own right. In her home country, Barbados, they have booted Queen Elizabeth and in turn Prime Minister Mia Mottley made sure one of the first official acts of the new republic was to honor one of their most famous native daughters music superstar Rihanna, who was named an ambassador in 2018, was declared a national hero for “commanding the imagination of the world through the pursuit of excellence, with her creativity, her discipline, and, above all else, her extraordinary commitment to the land of her birth.”

That’s dope, right? Pretty trendy news worthy stuff, you would think. But nope Rihanna is trending now because of a new ‘Fenty’ piece to help the ladies leave their door open.

To the window to the wall, Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Tied Up Tartan Open-Back PJ Pant is sure to be the fellas gift to their lady in hopes that the gift will keep on giving the plaid PJ’s look like your typical Lifetime movie watching PJ’s with a touch hint of butt crack showing. That’s right ladies your back door will be left open. In the words of Bubba Sparxxx, Booty, booty, booty, booty, rockin’ everywhere, and no one will be having any trouble finding you Ms. New Booty.

The regular meets sexy pajamas won’t rip your mouth either as the Tied Up Tartan Open-Back PJ’s are currently selling for $49.95 on Savage X Fenty website.

Oh by the way ladies it appears that Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Tied Up Tartan Open-Back PJ Pant also caters to the plus size grown and sexy as well, plus they made a male version to without the garage door.

Take a look at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Tied Up Tartan Open-Back PJ Pant below.

