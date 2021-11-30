Michael Felder: College Football Has Become a Fast Food Society

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Stadium Analyst for all things College Football Michael Felder joined Kyle Bailey on Tuesday’s edition of the Clubhouse as he looked at the massive coaching carousel in college football, and what to expect from the weekend of conference championships across the country.

Michael started with the big moves in college football from Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma to USC and Brian Kelly to LSU from Notre Dame as Kyle asked why coaches are making these moves as Michael told Kyle:

“What we’ve seen is Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State become massive disruptors over the years which leads to everyone trying to catch lighting in a bottle and it makes it a fast food society which means schools won’t be as patient as in year’s past.”

Michael also weighed in on how Brian Kelly left Notre Dame as he was not a fan of it at all as he felt like the Notre Dame players got screwed and you can’t take more than 10 minutes to explain why you are making that move, after all, you have asked for them is a mistake on Brian Kelly’s part.

When it comes to Conference Championship weekend Michael thinks Iowa will keep it very close with Michigan because they will be more disciplined on defense compared to Ohio State last week especially now that Michigan put their best tape last week. With the SEC Championship game Michael thinks the biggest key is figuring out what trick Nick Saban has up his sleeve, and how Kirby Smart and Georgia respond.

