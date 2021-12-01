The Bijou Star Files: CNN SUSPENDS CHRIS CUOMO INDEFINITELY

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 1, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

CHRIS CUOMO CNN SUSPENDS HIM INDEFINITELY …For Helping Bro, Andrew

Chris Cuomo will be off the air for the foreseeable future on CNN’s airwaves — the cable news network just suspended the guy … all over his efforts to protect his brother. The question … does Chris survive this at CNN? Read More

VIRGIL ABLOH Kim, Kanye, North, Kid Cudi, Pharrell & More ATTEND FINAL LV TRIBUTE IN MIAMI

Virgil Abloh was honored by some of his closest friends — including Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Kid Cudi — along with fashion industry titans during a beautiful show in Miami. Read More

LEBRON JAMES TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19… Will Miss Several Games

LeBron James tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon using a lateral flow test. James was given a follow-up PCR test to confirm the diagnosis. Read More

EX-UCF STAR OTIS ANDERSON JR. ALLEGEDLY SHOT AND KILLED BY HIS DAD… After Fight Over Dog Bite

Ex-UCF star football player Otis Anderson Jr. was allegedly shot and killed by his dad on Monday night … after the two had gotten into an argument over a dog bite. Read More

VIRGIL ABLOH HONORED WITH OWN DAY IN HOMETOWN

Virgil Abloh is getting a nod from his hometown, with nothing less than his own day to be recognized going forward … Read More

Someone Started A Petition To Stop Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith From Speaking On Their Marriage

Apparently, someone listed as Dexter Morales started a Change.org petition to hush the married couple. And why would Dexter do this? Well, this person seems to be among online users who are desperate to escape media headlines about their marriage. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Cancels Houston Concert “Out Of Respect For The Lives Lost” At Astroworld Fest

Looks like the H-town Hotties gearing up to see Megan Thee Stallion in concert this weekend won’t get the chance, as Meg recently revealed she has cancelled the show. Read More

Young Dolph Laid To Rest In Memphis (Video)

Tuesday, family, and friends came together to pay their final respects to a Memphis legend, Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., better known as Young Dolph. The rapper and father was laid to rest in his hometown of South Memphis. While it was a somber occasion, it seemed to be a homegoing fit for a king. Read More

Covid-19 Variant Omicron Jokingly Renamed Omarion By Black Twitter

Black Twitter had users on the social site in stitches after finding humor in the news of another Covid-19 variant. By now, you’ve likely heard that Covid-19 remixed itself once again. We went from standard Covid-19, to the Delta variant and now the global is facing the Omicron variant. Read More

Three Students Killed & Six Others Injured Following School Shooting In Michigan

On Tuesday, authorities announced that a 15-year-old is in custody after three students were killed and six others were injured following a school shooting that took place in Oxford Township, just outside of Detroit. Read More

Buying Land In Metaverse Is The Latest Craze In The Real Estate Market That Will Have Companies Spending Millions On The Technology’s Future

According to recent reports, buying virtual land in the metaverse is the latest craze in the world of real estate and some of the tech world’s most popular companies are proving that no expense is too much to invest in the world’s next big thing. Read More

Former Police Officer Kim Potter, Accused Of Fatally Shooting Daunte Wright, Expected To Take The Stand During Trial

Kim Potter, former Brooklyn Center police officer charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop, had her first day at trial on Tuesday. Read More

Miss Kentucky Elle Smith Is Crowned Miss USA 2021

Congrats are in order to the new Miss USA, Elle Smith. Last night she was crowned the winner of the annual Miss USA pageant. Read More

Kyle Rittenhouse Temporarily Withdraws From Arizona State University Following Student Outrage

Kyle Rittenhouse is trying to live an everyday normal life, but the backlash from the general public won’t let him. Read More

Russian Robotics Company Offering $200,000 For The Exclusive Rights To Use A Person’s Face And Voice “Forever”

According to reports, a Russian robotics company is offering someone $200,000 for the right to exclusively use their likeness and voice “forever” for its new robot. Read More

El Chapo’s Wife Sentenced To Three Years In Prison For Her Involvement With The Sinaloa Drug Cartel

Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s wife, aka ride or die, Emma Coronel Aispuro. Emma understood the assignment, and for her role with the Sinaloa drug cartel, she is facing hard time. Today a U.S. judge sentenced 32-year-old Emma to three years behind bars. Read More

Nicki Minaj Tells Fans On Twitter That She Won’t Be Teasing Anymore Music

Nicki Minaj is moving different—at least when it comes to previewing new music. The award-winning, global superstar took to Twitter to chit-chat with her fanbase, nicknamed the Barbz. She spoke on new music, Instagram comments and her appreciation for her “Kingdom.” Read More

Virginia Beach Police Officer Cleared in Fatal Shooting of Donovon Lynch

Several months after Pharrell Williams’ cousin Donovon Lynch was shot and killed by police in Virginia Beach, prosecutors announced Tuesday that a grand jury had found “no probable cause” to charge Officer Solomon D. Simmons in Lynch’s death. Read More

Travis Scott’s Offer to Cover Funeral Expenses for Astroworld Victims Rejected by More Families

Following the news that the family of 9-year-old Astroworld victim Ezra Blount rejected Travis Scott’s offer to pay for the child’s funeral expenses, it has now been revealed that four more families have come forward to deny the request as well. Read More

Juicy J Speaks on How ‘Drugs Really Broke Three 6 Mafia Up’

Juicy J is opening up on the fall of Three 6 Mafia. Read More

‘The Lovely Bones’ Author Alice Sebold Apologizes to Man Exonerated in Her 1981 Rape Case

Author Alice Sebold issued an apology on Tuesday to Anthony Broadwater, who was recently exonerated in her 1981 rape case. Read More

Pharrell Talks About Jay-Z’s Creative Process in the Studio, Imitates Hov Rapping in Falsetto

Pharrell joined The Fader’s The FADER Uncovered podcast with Mark Ronson, and on the episode the legend talked about Jay-Z’s unique style of making music, and how Hov would repeat his bars back to him in falsetto because that’s how he’d think them up. Read More

Nas, Erykah Badu, Jhené Aiko, The Internet, and More to Perform at Smokin Grooves Festival 2022

Nas, Erykah Badu, Jhené Aiko, and The Internet are among the acts playing the new Smokin Grooves Festival in Los Angeles. Read More

Watch Louis Vuitton Celebrate Virgil Abloh’s Legacy With Spring/Summer 2022 Men’s Collection Presentation in Miami

Virgil Abloh’s legacy is being celebrated in Miami on Tuesday with the unveiling of the influential artist’s final show for Louis Vuitton, where he served as men’s artistic director for three years. Read More

Dave Chappelle’s High School Still Plans to Rename Theater in His Honor Despite Comedian’s ‘Fundraising Initiative’

Despite the controversy surrounding Dave Chappelle’s latest Netflix special The Closer, concern expressed from students during a Q&A session with the comedian, and a renaming fundraiser announced by the comedian this week to decide the fate of the school’s theater name, Chappelle’s old high school still intends to rename its theater after him, according to a statement on its website. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion and Cash App Launch Apparel Collection With Proceeds Going to Charity

Megan Thee Stallion announced Tuesday that she’s teamed up with Cash App for the launch of their limited edition “Hot Girl Enterprise” Cash by Cash App apparel collection, and it’s available today. Read More

Black High School Athlete Transfers After White Athletic Director Says He Got His Speed ’Running From the Police

A 16-year-old Black high school athlete was told by the assistant athletic director that he must have gotten his speed from “running from the police,” and has since transferred schools. Read More

Cardi B Celebrates Becoming First Woman Rapper to Go Diamond Multiple Times

Cardi B has made history. Read More

Natalia Bryant Appears in Beyonce x Adidas Ad

Beyoncé and Adidas just dropped a new video campaign prior to the launch of the Ivy Park “Halls of Ivy” collection that’s set to hit stores next month. Read More

New York City Opens Nation’s First Safe Injection Site for Drug Users

New York City is taking a significant step in combatting overdose deaths by introducing the first safe injection sites in the country. These sites already exist in places like Australia, Canada, and Europe. Read More

The Gucci Family Isn’t Here for the ‘House of Gucci’ Film; Calls It ‘An Insult’ to the Brand

The Gucci family is allegedly upset over how they were portrayed in the film “House of Gucci.” Read More

Remy Ma Will Have a Reoccurring Role on ABC’s New Series ‘Queens’

According to ABC’s “Queens” creator Zahir McGhee, Remy Ma will have a reoccurring role on the show. Read More

Parent Group Wants to Use Tennessee’s New Anti-Critical Race Theory Law to Ban Book About MLK From Schools

A conservative parents group is the first to file a complaint using Tennessee’s newly enacted anti-critical race theory law. The subject of the complaint is a book about Martin Luther King Jr. and civil rights. The complaint calls the book “anti-American.” Read More

Sandra Bullock ‘Sometimes’ Wishes She ‘Matched’ Her Kids’ Skin: ‘Easier on How People Approach Us’ [Video]

Sandra Bullock sometimes wishes she and the two African-American children she adopted looked more like each other. Read More

Rihanna Is Rumored to Be Pregnant with A$AP Rocky’s Child — and Social Media Isn’t Having It

Is Rihanna expecting? Read More

Jazmine Sullivan Announces ‘Heaux Tales Tour’ [Photo]

Jazmine Sullivan is going on tour in support of Heaux Tales. The North American tour is slated to begin in February and wrap up on March 30 in Chicago. Read More

Mary J. Blige Says Her Upcoming Album Will “Blow Everybody’s Mind” [Video]

Since her arrival on the music scene in the early 1990s, Mary J. Blige established herself as one of the most accomplished R&B voices of all time. Nine Grammy Award wins and two Oscar nominations later, MJB continues to reign as the Queen of Hip Hop Soul. Read More

