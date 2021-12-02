- CLE
Casey Goodson Jr.’s family sues Jason Meade, Franklin County

According to NBC4i, the family of Casey Goodson Jr. filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Franklin County and former deputy Jason Meade on Thursday, hours after criminal charges were filed in Goodson’s death.

The lawsuit was filed on the behalf of Goodson’s estate in U.S. District Court. It did not specify a dollar amount, asking for that to be determined at trial, but alleges excessive force, wrongful death and a Monell claim of misconduct by law enforcement.

On Dec. 4, 2020, Meade was coming off an assignment with the U.S. Marshal’s fugitive task force when he spotted Goodson and followed him back to a family residence on Estates Place on Columbus’ north side.

Meade’s attorney has said that Goodson waved a firearm and refused commands to drop it.

[caption id="attachment_2549227" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: JOHN LANDRY / TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY[/caption]   It's only been a couple of days since Casey Goodson was shot and killed by a Franklin County Sheriff Deputy in Columbus, Ohio while entering his home on December 4th.  Hundreds of friends, family members, and strangers from all around the metro area took a peaceful stand together to honor Goodson's legacy and demand justice.  The crowd peacefully marched lead by Goodson's mother Tamala Payne and Attorney Sean Walton of Walton + Brown LLP from the Franklin County Government center to the Ohio Capital where they gathered for encouraging words, prayers, and chants demanding social justice. Deputy Jason Meade claims that Goodson waved a gun at him prompting a confrontation after finishing up an operation in the area.  The alleged confrontation led to Meade shooting Goodson multiple times in the torso and died shortly after.  Goodson's family claims that he was simply walking into the family home after a dentist appointment with Subway sandwiches in hand.  Goodson did legally have a Conceal Carry Weapon permit and was a proponent of gun safety. The case is currently in the hands of the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office, where evidence will be given to a grand jury.

Casey Goodson Jr.’s family sues Jason Meade, Franklin County  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

