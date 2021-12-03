RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE
HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

Deion Sanders Has IG Model Brittany Renner Speak To His College Players About The Dangers Of, Well, IG Models

He was putting his players up on game, but not necessarily the game they seek to play professionally.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 05 Orange Blossom Classic - Jackson State vs. Florida A&M

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Legendary NFL cornerback Deion Sanders isn’t just teaching his student-athletes the game on the field as head football coach at Jackson State University, he’s also teaching them about the game of life, the game of love and, apparently, the game of gold diggers. Basically, Sanders knows some of his students might make it to the NFL and become professional athletes someday, which means they’ll be making a lot of money, which means their wallets may attract as many “fans” as their skills on the field do.

On Thursday, Sanders posted a video of a coaching session to his Instagram account, but this wasn’t a normal class. He was putting his players up on game, but not necessarily the game they seek to play professionally. For this class, Sanders brought in Instagram model Brittany Renner, the woman who literally wrote the book on getting in the pockets of famous celebrities.

Renner talked to the class about how the high-profile men venture into her DMs, “are like a Nike store, it’s nothing but blue checks.”

For those of you who don’t understand what a blue check is, it doesn’t mean a person is now an honorary Crip or anything like that, it just means Renner is routinely receiving messages from people with verified social media accounts, which tends to mean they are what is know as “somebodies.”

For women who aspire to be some rich man’s next wife (or ex-wife), a blue check is basically the opposite of a red flag.

“You’re trying to make it to the NFL, you do understand there’s a lot that comes with that right?” Renner asked the class. “To be able to decipher who really loves you for you, I think that’s the billion-dollar question we’re all wanting to know. You are useful, and it’s better to be useful than useless. You just have to have that understanding that okay, I have something to offer, whether that’s financial, status wise, or whatever, and people do see that as a bonus to be with you, there’s nothing wrong with that, but you just have to be aware that nobody is here for nothing.”

Renner also told the college players that its not just about money, it’s also about status.

“A lot of times, men and women, they just want something,” she said. “Even if we both have our own thing going on, me being with you is a good look because you boost my stock, just like you boost mine.” (I’m pretty sure she said that wrong. Or maybe it was a Freudian slip where she admitted that really she’s the only one who benefits.)

So what are your thots…I mean, thoughts on Sanders’ lesson for his student-athletes?
ALSO SEE:
Tennis players Venus and Serena Williams pose in 1991 in Compton

‘King Richard’: Touching Photos Of Venus And Serena With Their Dad Through The Years

30 photos Launch gallery

‘King Richard’: Touching Photos Of Venus And Serena With Their Dad Through The Years

Continue reading ‘King Richard’: Touching Photos Of Venus And Serena With Their Dad Through The Years

‘King Richard’: Touching Photos Of Venus And Serena With Their Dad Through The Years

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BKP_0z52ZAw If there's one thing that the new movie about the father of Venus and Serena Williams taught its viewers, it's that there is an unbreakable, loving bond between Richard Williams and his daughters, who he has coached to unprecedented levels of tennis greatness. It's a narrative that is a decided departure from the many media reports that have dominated the Williams sisters' careers and how their father strategically planned out to perfection and propelled the two Black women to become among the greatest players the sport of tennis has ever seen regardless of gender. MORE: Colorism Debate Explodes After Will Smith Is Cast As Richard Williams "King Richard" -- starring and produced by Will Smith -- was released nationally in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday to zero in on what it was like for a Black man and his wife to raise five daughters in Compton, California, in the 1980s, a time when the Los Angeles suburb was a notorious hub for street gang activity that included plenty of drug-related violence. While the movie provides a snapshot of the travails facing Richard Williams and his wife, Oracene, as they looked for ways to raise their family out of a low-income setting, it was the tennis prodigies' father who was the focus on the film that not only showed the extreme lengths he went through to advance his daughters' careers but also just how much they love their father for doing so. MORE: Black Twitter Slams A Few Critics Over Sexism Claims In ‘King Richard’ One of the most telling scenes in the movie doubles down on that point and perfectly reenacts a TV interview Venus was having when Richard Williams interrupts because he takes issue with the line of questioning. It is a poignant moment that displays both his paternal instincts as well as his informed knowledge about how negatively mass media portrays young Black people, in particular. https://twitter.com/bakara_j/status/1462118116935319553?s=20 It was Richard Williams who punched his daughters to become the absolute best and reach the highest heights of a sport that historically has been dominated by white people. He intentionally chose that sport because of the potential for earnings and trained his daughters to have the type of never-give-up attitude exemplified by their unrivaled achievements in tennis. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tn2W744pxXI While Venus and Serena are not credited among the film's producers, they likely had heavy input in how their father would be portrayed on the bid screen -- especially since he had repeatedly been vilified on the small screen in TV news reports criticizing his coaching style. "King Richard" attempts to set the record straight on that as well as its effects on his daughters, who are portrayed in the movie as fully supporting their father's efforts to push them to greatness on the tennis court. Frequently shown in his short-shorts and other tennis gear, "King Richard" nailed the wardrobe favored by Richard Williams and even spotlighted the sisters' beaded braids, which was their signature early on in their careers. Above all, there was a common theme of Black family love in "King Richard," a motif that is rarely touched upon in motion pictures and mass media alike. Keep reading to find vintage photos of Serena and Venus with their father over the years for further proof of their unbreakable daddy-daughter bond.

Deion Sanders Has IG Model Brittany Renner Speak To His College Players About The Dangers Of, Well, IG Models  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
VERZUZ Bone Thugs-N-Harmony And Three 6 Mafia

TASHA’S in The House For Last Night’s Verzuz…

 3 hours ago
01.01.70

Deion Sanders Has IG Model Brittany Renner Speak…

 8 hours ago
01.01.70

Asian Doll In Hot Water For Hosting An…

 9 hours ago
01.01.70

False Positive Or Fast Recovery? LeBron James Is…

 22 hours ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close