Y’all In Trouble Now! Zoom Introduces New Tool That Can Track Participants Attendance & Tardiness

Apple FINALLY Annouces The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max, Twitter Clowns Camera-System

[caption id="attachment_820024" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Apple / iPhone 11 Pro[/caption] Finally - Apple's worst-kept secret - the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are here. Today at the Steve Jobs Theater located on the tech company's Cupertino campus, Tim Cook announced the latest models of its ridiculously popular smartphone model. Before we got to the main event, Apple got oohs and ahhs from the crowd after speaking on Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, Series 5 Apple Watch, and 7th generation iPad. But that's not we were tuned into the event for if we keeping it a buck. We wanted to see Tim Cook pull the lid off the weird-looking smartphone that has been circulating the web for months. [caption id="attachment_820023" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Apple / iPhone 11[/caption] First up was the iPhone 11 confirming that yes that box on the back that most people find rather unattractive is real. The phone features a dual-camera system which features both an Ultra-Wide and Wide camera and supports 4K video. Shoot in a low-light situation? That's not a problem for the iPhone 11 thanks to the new Automatic Night Mode feature which utilizes adaptive bracketing to capture great shots taken at night. The front-facing camera is also gets bumped up to a 12-megapixel TrueDepth wide-angle camera so you can tell a much bigger story with your selfies. Oh, and if you're a fan of portrait mode, don't worry that is coming back better than ever with a new beautiful monochrome filter. The iPhone 11 when it launches September 20, starts at $699 and will come in six different beautiful colors. https://twitter.com/HipHopWired/status/1171483153870901254?s=20 Tim Cook wasn't finished, much to the joy of those in attendance he announced long-rumored iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max. Unlike its lower-end cousin, the higher-end model features a triple-camera system with all-new Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto cameras. Each camera records in 4K video and features extended dynamic range and cinematic video stabilization. This version of the smartphone is Apple's first "Pro" model and if it's successful — chances are high, it will be — will not be the last. The iPhone Pro and Pro Max will also feature automatic night mode, but a much more advanced portrait mode with the ability to choose Wide and Telephoto framing. A new image processing system called Deep Fusion will also allow owners to take very detailed photos. Utilizing the power A13 Bionic chip, Deep Fusion uses advanced machine learning to "do pixel-by-pixel processing of photos, optimizing for texture, details, and noise in every part of the photo." [caption id="attachment_820025" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Apple / iPhone 11 Pro[/caption] The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max comes in midnight green, space gray, silver, and gold matte finishes and starting $999 and $1,099. So you should have already known the Pro models were going to cost you some serious coin when it drops September 20. Both models of the iPhone 11 will be available for pre-order at 5 a.m. PDT on Friday, September 13. As you expected, Twitter had thoughts and tons of jokes about the new camera design. We took the liberty of compiling the best reactions for you to the latest iPhone in the gallery below.