- CLE
Home- CLE

Columbus woman ordered to pay $250K for COVID-19 relief fraud

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
Masks and currency

Source: Jason marz / Getty

 

According to NBC4i, a Columbus woman has been ordered to pay a fine of $250,000 for committing COVID-19 relief fraud.

Janet Jenison, 38, was convicted Wednesday in federal court of three counts of wire fraud and one count of making a false statement on a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan application. She pleaded guilty in July after being charged a bill of information in May.

Her sentence will also include five years of probation that includes home confinement for six months. She must also pay an additional $128,000 in restitution.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The Latest:

Columbus woman ordered to pay $250K for COVID-19 relief fraud  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
In this photo illustration the Hulu logo seen displayed on a...

Hulu Takes Down Controversial Astroworld Documentary

 23 hours ago
07.31.27
A Burger King restaurant seen in Milton...

Burger King to Sell Whoppers for Only 37…

 1 day ago
06.29.27
Shooting At Oxford High School In Michigan Leaves 4 Students Dead

Michigan Teen Shooting Suspect Charged as Adult With…

 1 day ago
06.21.27
Porsha's Family Spinoff

Porsha Talks ‘The Pursuit of Porsha’ & Being…

 1 day ago
05.09.27
Exclusives
Close