According to NBC4i, a Columbus woman has been ordered to pay a fine of $250,000 for committing COVID-19 relief fraud.
Janet Jenison, 38, was convicted Wednesday in federal court of three counts of wire fraud and one count of making a false statement on a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan application. She pleaded guilty in July after being charged a bill of information in May.
Her sentence will also include five years of probation that includes home confinement for six months. She must also pay an additional $128,000 in restitution.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Columbus woman ordered to pay $250K for COVID-19 relief fraud was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com