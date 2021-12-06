LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Yung Joc better tread lightly because people don’t play when it comes to alleged cruelty to animals. The Atlanta rapper turned reality star is insisting he is not an irresponsible dog owner after being accused of such.

Apparently, a dog breeder has accused Joc of letting his pitbulls do as they please since they managed to “chew through their enclosures.” But according to Joc, it was basically out of his control.

Reports TMZ:

The “It’s Goin’ Down” rapper tells TMZ … he did his part to keep the dogs contained on his property, with kennels and two chain-link fences, but he was surprised they were still able to bite their way out.

Yung Joc says he paid over $20,000 for the pit bulls, Nispey and Bruiser, back in April from a dog breeder in Los Angeles … but after they escaped, the dog breeder blamed the rapper and offered a $5k reward for info on their whereabouts.

While the dog breeder, Andre of Big Gemini Kennels, claims Yung Joc was being irresponsible and might be hiding something … Joc tells us he’s been transparent with authorities, even sharing the video of their escape.

Joc insists he isn’t to blame.

We gotta hear both sides?

Yung Joc Denies Being Bad Dog Owner

