LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

It’s been three years since Sony’s Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse took the comic book world by storm with its critical acclaim and successful box office run, but now we’ve finally gotten a trailer for the highly anticipated sequel that was teased at the end of the original film.

Picking up where the original left off, the Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One) trailer finds Spider-Woman (Gwen Stacy) inter-dimensionally creeping into the room of Spider-Man (Miles Morales) and asking him to join her on a new adventure in her own universe. A “grounded” Miles Morales reluctantly accepts only to find himself slung through a multiverse and facing off against Spider-Man 2099 (Miguel O’Hara). What’s the beef all about? Why did Spider-Woman seek out Spider-Man? Will we finally get to see Venom in this particular Spider-Man franchise?

All questions will be answered when Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One) hits theaters in 2022. Luckily we probably won’t have to wait long for Part Two as writer, Christopher Miller has confirmed that the two films are being worked on at the same time.

Check out the trailer below and let us know if you’re as excited about this Spidey flick as we are.

Miles Morales Returns To Action In Trailer To ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One)’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: