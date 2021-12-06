Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Dr. Collier Says COVID-19 Cases Are On The Rise, Omicron Variant Now In These States [WATCH]

After almost two years of dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, we unfortunately still haven’t made it out of the woods when it comes to getting a grasp on combatting new infections.

With the new Omicron variant sweeping the U.S. at an alarming rate, Dr. Collier checks in to give us the most up-to-date information worth knowing when it comes to staying healthy and stopping the spread of COVID-19 even further.

Over here stateside, Dr. Collier reports that we’re getting 100,000 new COVID cases on average each day. Add to the fact that just over 1,600 are actually dying based on a seven day average, it appears all the traveling during this holiday season has sadly put us in a downward spiral in terms of beating the infection once and for all. If there’s anything to learn based on these statistics, it’s that we can’t start slacking off on protecting ourselves — masks and vaccination is our best bet, people!

Listen to an important new “Health Update” with Dr. Collier below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

 

Dr. Collier Says COVID-19 Cases Are On The Rise, Omicron Variant Now In These States [WATCH]

