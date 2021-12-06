News
HomeNews

‘Aunt Viv’ Hospitalized: Pens Note To Will Smith

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Source: NBC / Getty

Janet Hubert, our favorite Aunt Viv from the hit show The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air was hospitalized. Although it is unclear why she was hospitalized.

The actress took to Instagram with a post and delete, with a picture of her and Smith that read the caption; “Don’t waste precious time people in anger. Yes people will do you wrong and you must fight for truth no matter how long, and IF you can get the TRUTH you seek…find love again as we have.”

“Life is too short as I am in hospital as I write this to all of you. Holding onto anger will eat you alive. But truth at any cost, Reputation is PRICELESS. I LOVE YOU WILL for being strong enough to tell truth, and share your hurts and trauma. Now we close the doors and live our lives PEACE OUT!”, She continued.

We hope Janet Hubert gets well soon.

‘Aunt Viv’ Hospitalized: Pens Note To Will Smith  was originally published on foxync.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest

Jake Paul And Tyron Woodley Rematch Set As…

 4 hours ago
10.31.29

‘Aunt Viv’ Hospitalized: Pens Note To Will Smith

 6 hours ago
10.22.29
Shaun King, Senior Justice Writer for the New York Daily News, speaks at Penn State Berks as part of their Arts and Lecture Series Wednesday evening November 15, 2017. King is a prominent voice in the Black Lives Matter movement. Photo by Ben Hasty

Prayers: Shaun King’s Daughter Suffers Brain Injury After…

 7 hours ago
07.31.29
Dayton OH City Vector Road Map Blue Text

Ohio Man Convicted For Killing Two Teens For…

 8 hours ago
07.24.29
Exclusives
Close