The Bijou Star Files: Erykah Badu’s 27 Year Old Love Of Her Life

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 7, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Erykah Badu Introduces Fans To Her 27-Year-Old Fiancé, Responds To Age Critics

Erykah Badu has gone Instagram official with her man and the Internet is loving it. Read More

JUSSIE SMOLLETT TAKES THE STAND …Talks Sexual Relationship With Osundairo Bro

Finn says Jussie was just asked why he didn’t call police immediately following the attack, Jussie replied, “Because I am a black man in America and I do not trust police.” Read More

GORILLA GLUE GIRL NO MORE CHEMICALS IN MY HAIR!!! Dye Disaster the Last Straw

‘Gorilla Glue girl’ is back at it again … this time she’s swearing off all chemicals — non-adhesive ones too — for use in her hair, after a failed attempt at dying her ‘do. Read More

DRAKE YANKS GRAMMY NOMINATIONS …Was Up for 2 Awards

We just got Ne-Yo at LAX, who says he doesn’t totally agree that the Grammys don’t hold weight … but he does agree that there could be better, more inclusive ways to decide who should win. Read More

TRAVIS SCOTT WANTS ASTROWORLD LAWSUIT DISMISSED Files First Response of Many

Travis Scott doesn’t believe he should be tied to litigation when it comes to the tragedy that happened at Astroworld … which is why he’s asking a judge to nix one of the lawsuits against him. Read More

RUSSELL WESTBROOK ENJOYS DAY W/ FAMILY AT DISNEYLAND

Russell Westbrook isn’t letting the Lakers’ early-season struggles put a damper on his spirit … ’cause the SoCal native hit up the Happiest Place on Earth with his wife and kids. Read More

STAPLES CENTER SIGN COMIN’ DOWN… Amid Crypto.com Arena Name Change

The iconic Staples Center signage is officially coming down on Monday … with workers slowly removing the red letters off of the building to make way for Crypto.com Arena. Read More

Erica Mena Calls Mothers “The Real Kings” In Tweet Praising Mamas

Erica Mena woke up early Monday morning with a message on her heart! The reality television star chose Twitter as the platform to deliver said message. She spoke on mothers being required to fill that role 24/7 without proper praise. Read More

Keyshia Cole Reveals Her Dog Of 14 Years Passed Away

2021 has not been kind to Keyshia Cole. We are saddened to report on the passing of Keyshia’s dog, Lola, who was her canine companion for the last 14 years, Keyshia Cole revealed the news in a post on Instagram. Read More

Rapper B.o.B Is Now Engaged!

Congrats are in order to rapper B.o.B on his engagement. He popped the big question to his girlfriend Tiff Janelle on Sunday. Read More

Former Ohio Deputy Jason Meade Charged With Murder & Reckless Homicide For The Fatal Shooting Of Casey Goodson Jr. (Update)

It’s been 363 days since former Ohio SWAR deputy Jason Meade fatally shot Casey Goodson Jr. Casey was reportedly approaching his grandmother’s home with a bag of Subway sandwiched in his hand before Meade shot him six times from behind, according to reports. Goodson had just left a dentists appointment and it is unclear why Meade approached him. Read More

Chris Cuomo Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegation Following His Termination From CNN

On Saturday, CNN announced that they had let go of Chris Cuomo after an investigation was conducted following the accusations that he reportedly helped his brother Andrew Cuomo amid his sexual misconduct allegations. Read More

Chanel Responds to Backlash Over $825 Advent Calendar That Left Some People Disappointed

Not everyone who spent $825 on their Chanel advent calendars this year was happy with the gifts they got inside. Read More

Ambitious Stage Design for Kanye’s ‘Free Larry Hoover’ Concert With Drake Seen in Aerial Footage

Ahead of Kanye West and Drake’s Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert, CBS Los Angeles has captured aerial footage of the stage design for Thursday’s event. Read More

Petition to ‘Stop Interviewing’ Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Has Now Surpassed 20,000 Signatures

A petition demanding that interviews with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith cease immediately has now garnered more than 20,000 signatures. Read More

Kodak Black Responds to Concerned Fans After Bizarre Moment During Interview Goes Viral

Kodak Black’s recent appearance on Zias and B.Lou’s YouTube reaction channel has some fans concerned for him. Read More

Dave Chappelle Set to Perform at Netflix 2022 Comedy Festival f/ Chris Rock, Pete Davidson, Seth Rogen, and More

Despite the controversy surrounding his latest comedy special The Closer, Netflix has announced that Dave Chappelle will play its Netflix Is a Joke 2022 comedy festival. Read More

DOJ Closes Investigation into 1955 Murder of Emmett Till, Finds No Proof Accuser Lied

Monday, the Department of Justice announced the closing of the investigation into the 1955 murder of Emmett Till after it failed to find proof a key figure in the case lied. Read More

Suspect Charged in Fatal Shooting of Jacqueline Avant

The suspect arrested for fatally shooting Jacqueline Avant, the wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant, has been charged with murder. Read More

Black Father Shot and Killed By White Neighbor Claiming Self-Defense, Neighbors Question Shooter’s Story

On November 3rd, 28-year-old Justin King, a Black man, was fatally shot and killed by his white neighbor. Witnesses of the tragedy are now disputing the police’s story that it was an attempted home invasion, Read More

Angela Yee Responds to Lil Kim Calling Her Out After Old Interview About Nicki Minaj Beef is Posted on Facebook

Over the weekend Lil Kim defended Nicki Minaj on Facebook after Angela Yee, co-host of “The Breakfast Club,” posted a throwback clip from 2012 in which Lil Kim spoke on Nicki Minaj’s relationship with Cash Money and some other things. Read More

Oh My: A Picture of Nick Cannon’s Alleged Baby Makin’ Manhood Hits the Internet, Social Media Reacts [Photos]

Nick Cannon is trending on Twitter this afternoon… Nick’s dick pic has hit the internet. Read More

Khloé Kardashian ‘Upset’ Over Tristan Thompson’s Cheating, 3rd Child: ‘They Were Still Together’ [Photo]

As rumors swirl about Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloé Kardashian again, People reports that she “knows about the baby.” Read More

John Legend Announces Las Vegas Residency: ‘Beautiful Show, Magical Night’ [Video]

John Legend will headline a Las Vegas residency “Love In Las Vegas” at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino opening April 22, 2022. Read More

T-Boz Claims Her Instagram Was Hacked After Saying ‘Poor Nicki Minaj’ In A Post Involving Cardi B [Photos]

TLC singer T-Boz ruffled feathers last night after a mysterious comment from her page landed on blogs. Read More

Remember Her? RHOA’s Tanya Sam Allegedly Shared a Nude Photo of Her and Fiancé Paul via Instagram…on Accident

Tanya Sam has largely gone under the radar ever since it was revealed she & former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Porsha Williams allegedly got their peaches cobbled during Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party — but it appears she might be trying to pop back into the spotlight. Read More

Faith Evans Refusing To Pay Stevie J Spousal Support In Divorce

Faith Evans is responding to Stevie J’s divorce, asking a judge to deny him the ability to collect spousal support in the case. Read More

Rihanna Says New Music is Coming “Soon Soon Soon” [Video]

Rihanna says that long-awaited new music is coming “soon soon soon” as the wait for her ninth album continues. Read More

Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’ Holds Off Mariah Carey And Other Christmas Songs To Stay At No. 1 On The Hot 100 [Photo]

Adele‘s “Easy on Me” tops the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for a sixth total week.Read More

Drake Wants $4 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Tossed Out, Plaintiff Allegedly Responded By Hanging Up On His Lawyer

Chart-topping rapper Drake is still losing his way with one of his ongoing court battles, and there’s a chance he won’t get the outcome he wants. Read More

50 Cent Proudly Announces 66 Out 75 Students Enrolled In His G-Unit Business Lab Have Jobs

Rapper-turned-TV showrunner 50 Cent couldn’t be any happier with the accomplishments his mentees have made. Read More

Ari Lennox Says She’s Being Silenced After Amsterdam Arrest – It’s Painful

Ari Lennox says she has more to say about her arrest in Amsterdam but feels she is being silenced. Read More

JACQUELINE AVANT WAS AWAKE DURING FATAL SHOOTING, SURPRISED INTRUDER

Jacqueline Avant’s family believes she was awake at home when an intruder shot and killed her, as Clarence was nearby in the couple’s bedroom … Read More

VIRGIL ABLOH RIHANNA, KIM, KANYE AMONG MANY CELEBS To Attend Memorial Service

Virgil Abloh was honored in a big way in his hometown — with a memorial service full of big names … including Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Rihanna, just to name a few. Read More

ETHAN CRUMBLEY FELL, HIT HEAD AT DINER …Bizarre Incident Caught On Video

Ethan Crumbley — the accused Oxford killer — was involved in a bizarre accident a year before he shot and killed 4 of his fellow students … and it seems something was clearly wrong with him. Read More

VANESSA BRYANT HERE’S HOW I’M TORMENTED …Over Photo Sharing Of Kobe’s Remains

Vanessa Bryant says her fear and anxiety over photos taken of the remains of Kobe and Gianna Bryant will last forever — breaking down in heartbreaking detail how and why. Read More

Chris Cuomo prepping to sue CNN for more than $18M over contract: sources

Fired CNN host Chris Cuomo is set to sue the network if it balks at paying him at least $18 million to cover what’s left on his contract, sources told The Post on Monday. Read More

Spectacle Mayor: After latest splashy announcement, de Blasio’s reign can’t end soon enough

On Monday, Mayor de Blasio did what Mayor de Blasio does best: make a splashy announcement that will do nothing to help the city he runs. Read More

