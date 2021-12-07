RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE
Kyle Rittenhouse Says “F**k You” To LeBron James For Lemonhead Diss During Trial

Given how frequently both Kyle Rittenhouse and LeBron James have been in the news separately, it feels almost comical to see them sharing the same headline in one story. This time it involves the killer teen responding to James’ viral diss during his murder trial which may or may not have involved some crocodile tears.

Following the not guilty verdict he received last month to the outcry of many, Rittenhouse has been on a press run of sorts with a devilish smirk along the way. During his stop to The BlazeTV’s You Are Here show, Kyle decided to officially respond to LeBron’s joke that he “ate some lemon heads” before walking into court on the day he famously cried while testifying about the night he killed two and injured another during a protest in Kenosha last year.

“I was a Lakers fan too before he said that,” Rittenhouse told the podcast hosts about getting dissed by LeBron, also adding, “I was really pissed off when he said that because I liked LeBron, and them I’m like, ‘You know what? F**k you, LeBron.’”

 

As you can see above from the reaction it received, many agreed with Bron’s “Man knock it off!” comment, with one user even reposting the viral photo of Rittenhouse holding an assault rifle on that fateful night with the sarcastically-written caption, “This dude said he was out there to be a medic.” It did attract conservative Rittenhouse supporters as well, with a few calling out the NBA star for making fun of the teen as he experienced what they saw as PTSD.

So far LeBron hasn’t responded to this, and we hope he doesn’t give the kid the back-and-forth that he’s probably hoping for.  Peep his boldness below:

 

 

[caption id="attachment_1060849" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Pool / Getty[/caption] We don’t believe you. You need more people.   That’s what many people are saying on social media following MAGA vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse’s god-awful attempt to shed tears on the witness stand during his trial on Wednesday (Nov.10). Rittenhouse is currently on trial for shooting three protesters, killing two of them during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. During his time in the witness box, Rittenhouse attempted to gain some sort of sympathy by “crying,” but no tears could visibly be seen flowing out of the entitled white teen’s tear ducts. The lame attempt at showing remorse didn’t work on Twitter users watching the shenanigans take place in the Kenosha courtroom. Still, it more than likely worked on the ridiculously biased judge who became a separate matter of social media discussion. Rittenhouse’s dramatic performance on the stand was so terrible that even LeBron James, someone who knows a bit about selling dramatics on the basketball court, chimed in. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar wrote in a tweet, “What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.” https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1458619464329670657?s=20 Other’s quickly followed James’ lead, clowning Rittenhouse and comparing his fake tears to the moment when alleged rapist, now Supreme Court Justice, Brett Kavanaugh, started crying during his confirmation hearing. https://twitter.com/Gritty20202/status/1458553100533477384?s=20 It remains to be seen if Rittenhouse’s “tears” had an effect on the people that matter the most, his jury of peers who will determine his fate. But, based on what we are seeing go down in that courtroom, we are not holding our breath when it comes to justice being served. You can peep more reactions to Kyle Rittenhouse putting on a terrible acting display in the gallery below. — Photo: Pool / Getty

Kyle Rittenhouse Says "F**k You" To LeBron James For Lemonhead Diss During Trial

