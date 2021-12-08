Jake Delhomme: What Will Change is the Offensive Philosophy for Carolina

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Former Panthers QB turned Hall of Honor member and radio analyst for the Panthers Jake Delhomme joined Kyle Bailey on Wednesday’s edition of the Clubhouse as he discussed the changes that will be made for the Panthers offense now that Joe Brady is gone, and how well he thinks Cam will finish this season.

The interview started with Jake reacting to the firing of OC Joe Brady as he said that he was surprised by the firing as he thought if something was going to happen it would happen right after the Miami game and he thinks the fact that Joe didn’t run the ball as much as Matt Rhule wanted to.

When it comes to how the offense will change now with Jeff Nixon at the helm at OC Jake said:

“I think what will change is the philosophy behind the offense. They played Atlanta a couple of weeks ago and they ran the ball nearly 47 times and I think that’s the direction they are going to go this weekend.”

When it comes to Cam, Jake was perplexed about his struggles against Miami after how good he looked against Washington the week before and he’s not sure what to exactly expect but he does expect a sharper Cam Newton as he stayed here a lot through the bye week to get more acclimated to the offense with QB’s coach Sean Ryan.

Jake also weighed in on the injury concerns with RB Christian McCaffrey as he said that it is starting to become more of a concern, but he also thinks that Christian can overcome these injuries as he saw guys like Stephen Davis come back after being counted out due to age and injuries and Jake said that CMC is still very young as well.

