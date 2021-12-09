Dame Dash Says Kanye West Is The Only Roc-A-Fella Artist Who Gives Him “Proper Respect” [Video]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

When Dame Dash speaks the Hip-Hop community listens. In a recent interview he says that Kanye West is the only talent he groom that shows him the proper respect.

As spotted on Complex the Harlem, New York native recently spoke to Bootleg Kev. While the two discussed a variety of topics the self-proclaimed Cake-A-Holic touched on Ye’s infamous Drink Champs interview where he referred to his former CEO as a “visionary”. At the 22-mimute mark Kev asks about their current day relationship. “Do you feel like you and Kanye have gotten closer, than ever, in the last couple of years? Because it feels that way.” “I don’t really talk about that part, you know?” Dash responded. “He’s an interesting guy. Our relationship, when he speaks on it, I’m surprised. But, you know, I don’t really do that, plus I don’t want to trigger him.”

The conversation continued and they eventually spoke about Dash’s posse cut “Champions” and that’s where Damon gave West his flowers. “You know, the thing about that was—what I will say about Kanye is he’s the only one, on a real level, that’s given me a certain kind of respect. The only one,” he explained. “And it doesn’t matter because he’s the biggest one, right? He’s the only billionaire in the whole crew. It’s funny, you know? He’s the only one to pay proper respect, and he’s always been that guy.”

He went on to also reveal that he had asked Just Blaze to cook up the beat for “Champions” first but he surprisingly got resistance from beat smith. “I was aggravated by it. Like, I yelled at him. I found it disrespectful. Like, I send an order and you f***ing don’t prioritize it?” he revealed. “And I asked Kanye to do it, and he did that day—that night. And, you know, history was made.”

You can view the interview below.

