Where’s The Lie?: Royce Da 5’9″ Criticizes 50 Cent For Apologizing To Madonna But Not Lil Kim

50 Cent is always good for a funny troll but one of his peers is calling foul. Royce Da 5’9” has called him out for apologizing to Madonna but not Lil Kim.

As spotted on Complex the Fif’s judgement has come into the question in the eyes of the Detroit lyricist. Last week the Queens, New York native swallowed his pride and sent the Queen of Pop an apology for clowning her for a recent risqué photo shoot. “I must have hurt Madonna’s feelings” after she “dug up [an] old MTV TRL photo from ‘03” he said. “OK I’m sorry I did not intend to hurt your feelings, I don’t benefit from this in anyway, I said what I thought when I saw the picture because of where I had seen it before.”

The rapper turned television mogul lives for the petty thus the sorry quickly went viral. Royce though is asking that he put the same respect on Lil Kim’s name. He took to Instagram to voice his concern. “My brother 50 Cent, who is one of our kings, if I’m a young person coming from another genre or come from another walk of life, and I’m following the way things are right now, I would think Madonna is worthy of an apology, but Lil Kim is not,” he said. “That’s ain’t the message we want to send, is it? Nah, that’s not the message we want to send.”

Kim and Curtis have had a very rock relationship stemming to their 2003 collaboration “Magic Stick”. Earlier this year he posted a Leprechaun meme that mocked Queen Bee’s dancing and she promptly responded. Fif has yet to respond to Royce.

