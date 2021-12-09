Former TLC Network Star Josh Duggar Found Guilty on Charges Involving Child Pornography

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

One of the most well-known and controversial figures in the reality television genre has just been found guilty.

From Complex:

Josh Duggar, a former reality star who appeared in TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting, has been convicted of downloading and possessing child porn, the Associated Press reports. His sentencing is slated to happen in around four months, when he could be hit with a 20-year prison sentence and fines up to $250,000 on each count, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. The 33-year-old was found guilty of one count each of receiving child porn and possessing the material by a jury in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The ex-TLC star “repeatedly downloaded and viewed images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, including images of prepubescent children and depictions of sadistic abuse.” In addition, he utilized a “password-protected partition on his hard drive to bypass any software that could detect pornography” on one of his devices.

What lead to Duggar being charged was a probe that saw a “computer linked to” him that included those files.

That particular porn was kept in a computer at a place where Duggar worked at, which was a car dealership.

This is not the first time that Duggar was thrown into the spotlight in regards to sexual abuse. TLC pulled the plug on a show starring him and his family called ’19 Kids and Counting’ back in 2015 after reports came out that he “molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.”

Duggar was never charged for those crimes as they were admitted well past the statute of limitations date.

