NBA Youngboy Likes Wearing Make-Up, “I Feel Comfortable”

NBA Young Boy

Source: Jteef / Jteef

Since being released from prison, NBA Youngboy is finding creative ways to connect with his fans, since he can’t leave the house. He also just released a video for his song, Black Ball” where he is spotted rocking a new look. During one of his recent appearances on Clubhouse with Akademiks, he spoke about his love for make-up and how the goth look make him feel comfortable.

He shares with Akademiks that, “I like doing my face, I like painting my face or putting makeup on. I like to look in the mirror and see everything black, my eyes and shit.”

In the video, he has “Peace” and ” Rock”painted on his face with his eyes and lips blacked out.

NBA Youngboy Likes Wearing Make-Up, "I Feel Comfortable"  was originally published on 92q.com

