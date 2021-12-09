LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

It is officially due or die time for the Carolina Panthers, and maybe Matt Rhule. Carolina is coming off their scheduled by week, sitting at 5-7, and just recently fired their offensive coordinator, Joe Brady. Even with being two games below .500, the Panthers are only 1 game out of the final playoff spot in the NFC heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta brings with them a 5-7 record as well, and have won all of their games away from Atlanta, including winning in London earlier this season. It is well documented that Panthers QB, who is from southern Georgia, grew up a fan of the Falcons, and idolized Micheal Vick as a kid. Earlier today on Wilson & Norfleet, Carl Dukes a radio host from 92.9 The Game in Atlanta, joined the show to talk about Sunday’s game and Newton specifically. Dukes expressed that Newton will be ready to play on Sunday, saying:

“You’re going to get Cam’s best effort on Sunday, simply from a pride standpoint. I don’t know what the game plan is, but I do know this; he gets up for the Falcons, and he will be ready”

In his career, Newton is 6-9 against his division rival, having thrown for 21 touchdowns against 16 interceptions in their 15 career games against Atlanta. Carolina is set to host the Falcons, Sunday at 1 PM at Bank of America Stadium.

Carl Dukes: Cam Newton Will Be Ready on Sunday was originally published on wfnz.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: