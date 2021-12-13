Crime
Ex-Cop Acquitted Of Lying About Police Brutality Despite Video Showing Violence Against Black Man Accused Of Smoking In Public

The bodycam footage showing the 2020 incident turns out to be somewhat of a racism Rorschach test.

On May 27 of last year, 24-year-old Amaurie Johnson was approached by police in La Mesa, California, for smoking in public, which he denied doing saying he was just waiting on a friend to pick him up. One officer involved in the altercation that followed, Matthew Dages, was fired after video footage showed him violently grabbing and jerking Johnson around, seemingly, because Johnson wouldn’t immediately bend to his every demand and because he acted the way frustrated Black people tend to act when we can’t mind our own business and wait on a ride without police seeing us as a target for their aggression.

Dages was also accused of “falsifying the reason for Johnson’s detention as well as his actions” and charged with falsely reporting that Johnson “balled his fists and took a fighting stance when he stopped him for smoking on a trolley platform” and that “Johnson hit his arm,” the Associated Press reported.

But the bodycam footage showing the incident turns out to be somewhat of a racism Rorschach test as a jury decided Friday that Dages hadn’t lied in his report, which painted Johnson as the aggressor and him as the innocent officer who was just trying to do his job despite the district attorney’s office and many others watching the same video but seeing something different.

But let’s back up a bit before we get into all of that.

According to CBS 8, Johnson was arrested on suspicion of assault on an officer, and resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer. He was cited for smoking in public but all the charges against him were dropped later on. Johnson later filed a federal lawsuit against Dages and the city of La Mesa behind the incident. According to the court filing, Johnson tried to walk away from Dages, but was pushed, then had his arm “violently grabbed,” his body “forcefully jerked” and was “aggressively pushed” into a seated position.

Now, all of that can be clearly seen in the video, which is likely why charges against Johnson were ultimately dropped.

Looking at the bodycam footage, it doesn’t even seem like Johnson was trying to walk away from Dages. It looks more like he’s pacing back and forth (or trying to) because racial profiling and unnecessary police aggression are frustrating. Either way, one would have to be looking really closely and squinting to see whatever the jury saw that made them decide Dages wasn’t lying about anything.

“The progressive DA is choosing criminals over cops,” defense attorney Jeremiah J. Sullivan III told the AP while criticizing San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan for prosecuting the case.

Conservatives always out themselves as racists.

Johnson is a criminal, how? The criminal charges against him were all dropped, and even if he was smoking in public, which he said he wasn’t, that is hardly an infraction that should get anyone dubbed a criminal. It’s also funny how some consider it an ideologically “progressive” act to hold police officers accountable for their actions.

After Dages was acquitted, Stephan released a statement saying she was “proud that my team courageously fought for justice without prejudice against or favor towards anyone.”

“The integrity of our criminal justice system depends on police officers filing truthful police reports, and our thorough review of the facts and evidence led us to bring the charge and present the case to the jury,” she continued.

You can view video footage of Johnson’s arrest below. You be the judge.

UPDATED: 6:00 p.m. ET, Dec. 8, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police And just when you think police shootings can't get any more egregious, an officer in Arizona decided the best way to apprehend a wheelchair-bound man was to shoot him several times from behind. Tuscon Officer Ryan Remington was set to be fired after fatally shooting 61-year-old Richard Lee Richards, who was suspected of shoplifting and brandishing a knife when he was confronted by a Walmart employee. Video footage released by the Tucson Police Department showed Remington standing several feet away from Richards when he opened fire as the victim was moving through a Lowe's parking lot and entering the store. https://twitter.com/tmil23_/status/1465910220790669314?s=20 Richards was accused of stealing a toolbox from Walmart and then threatening an employee with a knife after the employee asked to see his receipt. Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said in a statement that Remington joined the employee in following Richards while "attempting to gain his cooperation." "According to the employee, he caught up with Mr. Richards outside as he fled the store and asked to see a receipt for the toolbox," Magnus said. "Instead of providing the receipt, Mr. Richards brandished a knife and said, 'Here's your receipt.'" "Mr. Richards refused to comply, and instead continued to head through the Walmart and Lowe's parking lots," he continued. "According to the Walmart employee, Mr. Richards said, 'If you want me to put down the knife, you're going to have to shoot me.'" Translation: This is America. Richards' name joins a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

