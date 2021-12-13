Mello Miller: More Surprised With Matt Rhule’s Struggles Than Urban Meyer’s

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

There have been many successful college football coaches that have made the jump to the NFL, and it didn’t work out. Names that come to mind are Lou Holtz who won a national championship at Notre Dame, Steve Spurrier who won a championship at Florida, Bobby Petrino who built Louisville into a national program, and oh Nick Saban who is arguably the best coach in the history of college football. When the Panthers lured away Matt Rhule from Baylor and outbid the Giants to get him, it was perceived that David Tepper had found in Carolina what Mike Tomlin is in Pittsburgh. A 10-19 record later, it appears that Rhule’s time in Carolina is running short, as players started voicing their concern in the media following the loss to Atlanta yesterday.

Urban Meyer entered the NFL this season when he took over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the #1 overall pick in Trevor Lawrence. Meyer had won national championships at both Florida and Ohio State, before taking on the NFL. Jacksonville has managed only two wins this season, as their coach has had issues both on the field and off the field. He’s fought an uphill battle from day one, and it doesn’t seem to be getting any better, any time soon.

Mello Miller from the Draft Scout joined Wilson & Norfleet earlier today, and when asked about the struggles of Rhule and Meyer he replied:

I’m more surprised at the struggles of Matt Rhule than Urban Meyer. (Rhule) I thought that he would be such a good NFL pedigree guy. That he could come in, and pair him with Joe Brady, would be pretty good

Ironically enough, it looks like both Matt Rhule and Urban Meyer are headed to faster exits than anticipated upon their arrival in the NFL.

