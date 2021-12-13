LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Sunday really felt like a last ditch effort for the Panthers to save a season that was going off the rails after a 3-0 start and that last ditch effort fell short against the Atlanta Falcons thanks to three turnovers and another lackluster overall performance in their eighth loss in the last ten games. This is the fifth straight loss that the team has suffered at home after two straight wins to begin the season, wins that look even less impressive now than they did at the time.

Jim Szoke, one of the radio voices of the Panthers, stopped by to talk about a loss that has many wondering if there is a legit chance that the Panthers move on from Matt Rhule. Szoke thinks that the game plan wasn’t the real issue but rather an issue with the players on the field.

“Do I sit there and go ‘wow, this is head-scratching play-calling here’? No. I don’t look at it and see it that way, but I think you can look out there and go ‘there are some deficiencies in term of either the personnel or the execution.”

With the loss, the Panthers now fall to 5-8 on the season and sit a game behind the log jammed group at 6-7 in the NFC that is currently battling for the final playoff spot in the conference with the toughest portion of their schedule still remaining. Definitely not the most wonderful time of this year for this Panthers organization.

Jim Szoke: There are Deficiencies in the Personnel and Execution for the Panthers was originally published on wfnz.com

